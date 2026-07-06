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Ram Mandir donation theft row: Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepts resignation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

Amid the ongoing Ram Temple donation row over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of its General Secretary, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra on Monday.

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft row: Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepts resignation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra
Image Credit: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepts General Secretary, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra&#039;s resignation after alleged donation theft row

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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