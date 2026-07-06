/Ram Mandir donation theft row: Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepts resignation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

Amid the ongoing Ram Temple donation row over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has accepted the resignation of its General Secretary, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra on Monday.
The decision signals that the powerful body responsible for running the temple is now willing to take firm action instead of adopting a soft approach in the donations scandal.
Trust members held a lengthy meeting lasting more than three hours on Monday to discuss the matter.
Champat Rai, along with trustee Anil Mishra, had submitted their resignations after allegations of large-scale siphoning of devotees’ offerings snowballed into a major controversy.
According to sources within the Trust, Champat Rai’s resignation has been accepted and a successor has already been chosen.
Notably, Champat Rai was not named in the FIR, and no case has been registered against him personally. However, his resignation is being seen as the first concrete step towards fixing accountability for the serious irregularities that happened under his watch.
The move appears to be driven mainly by moral considerations and a need to uphold propriety.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On the resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee), Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, says, "Once the resignation had been tendered, the decision to accept or reject it… pic.twitter.com/Tz6fac20LQ— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2026
The development comes at a time when the Trust is facing intense scrutiny over large-scale irregularities in the handling of temple donations. Both the police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) are conducting parallel probes into the case.
The SIT recently submitted its preliminary report, following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised strict action against those involved.
The report revealed how cash-counting staff allegedly bypassed all standard procedures, ignored CCTV cameras, and stole devotees’ offerings worth around Rs 7–8 crore. Eight people have already been arrested in connection with the theft. One of them is Ram Shankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu Yadav, who used to work as Champat Rai’s driver.
The Opposition has been vocal in its criticism, claiming that such a large-scale theft could not have taken place without the knowledge or involvement of senior figures in the Trust.
Speaking about the resignations, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that both General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra had offered to step down.
“Champat Rai felt it was not right for him to continue in his position until justice is fully delivered, meaning the culprits are caught and properly punished. He submitted his resignation out of a deep sense of pain and responsibility,” he explained.
The Treasurer clarified that once the resignations were submitted, the Trust had no option but to accept them as per its own rules.
“K. Parasaran pointed out that according to the Trust’s constitution, a resignation is considered accepted the moment it is tendered,” he noted.
While accepting Champat Rai’s resignation, the Trust also acknowledged his long and dedicated service.
“Champat Rai ji has worked for the Ram Mandir from the very beginning, even before the project gained momentum. He took this decision with a big heart. We accepted his resignation with respect for his years of service and the magnanimity he showed in these difficult circumstances,” Swami Govind Dev Giri said.
He further announced that Krishna Mohan ji has been appointed as the Interim General Secretary to handle the responsibilities going forward.
On the allegations of missing valuable offerings, the Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj assured full transparency.
“We have brought the register with us today. There is a record of 2,800 such items, and all of them are safe. We have brought five specific items that were being discussed, just as samples. We will show everything clearly,” he said.
Looking ahead, he emphasised that future work will be carried out with complete accountability so that no one can raise even the slightest objection.
“The Trust has formed a small committee to appoint responsible officials for this purpose. We are fully committed to ensuring flawless execution,” he added.
The Trust will meet again on the 22nd of this month. By then, the SIT is expected to submit its final report. The meeting will focus on discussing that report and appointing new trustees.
Swami Govind Dev Giri strongly condemned the theft and backed strict action.
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