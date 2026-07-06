/Ram Mandir donation theft row: Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepts resignation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra

The Opposition has been vocal in its criticism, claiming that such a large-scale theft could not have taken place without the knowledge or involvement of senior figures in the Trust.



Speaking about the resignations, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that both General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra had offered to step down.