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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT finds staff hiding cash in shoes, clothes; Rs 78 lakh recovered

Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT finds staff hiding cash in shoes, clothes; Rs 78 lakh recovered

The investigators found serious “systematic” lapses in the temple’s counting hall.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:48 AM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT finds staff hiding cash in shoes, clothes; Rs 78 lakh recovered
Image Credit: A view of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya Dwar of Ram Mandir as meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust concludes following alleged embezzlement of offerings from Ram Temple, in Ayodhya on Monday. (Photo: ANI screen grab)

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