/Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT finds staff hiding cash in shoes, clothes; Rs 78 lakh recovered

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): A preliminary investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) into alleged irregularities in the Ram Mandir donation counting process in Ayodhya has found serious lapses in security arrangements, with CCTV footage showing several instances where counting staff concealed cash bundles in their clothes, pockets and shoes.
The SIT report said the alleged misuse of donations appeared to be a repeated practice rather than a one-time incident. The findings came after a review of CCTV footage from the temple’s counting hall between April 27 and June 5, during which investigators identified around 70 suspicious cases involving staff members handling cash.
According to the probe, the counting room lacked proper checks at entry and exit points. The report said that staff members were not frisked while entering or leaving the hall and that there was limited monitoring of personal belongings carried by employees.
The investigation also found problems in the way donations were handled during counting. The SIT said that cash collected from multiple donation boxes was counted together instead of being kept separately. It made monitoring and tracking difficult.
The SIT has named six individuals against whom it found prima facie evidence of involvement in the alleged theft. They include Avinash Shukla, Anukool Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramshankar Mishra.
The report stated that around Rs 78.94 lakh had been seized from some employees before the investigation formally moved ahead. Investigators also recovered another Rs 2.25 lakh from the counting room on June 4.
The SIT further stated that certain employees had deposits and financial transactions that did not match their declared income. The report has also mentioned issues with CCTV monitoring, compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), supervision of counting staff and overall security in the counting area.
The investigation also looked into claims circulating on social media about missing silver bricks and other valuable offerings from the temple. The SIT said it did not find evidence supporting those allegations.
“It found no prima facie evidence to support such allegations,” the report stated.
The SIT has described its findings as preliminary, with further investigation and legal steps still in progress. Officials are expected to continue examining records, transactions and other evidence involving the alleged irregularities.
Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held a meeting in Ayodhya on Monday (July 6) to review the issue and discuss administrative measures.
The trust accepted the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. It also decided to remove Gopal Nagarkote from the list of special invitee members.
A statement issued after the meeting said the trustees reviewed the alleged irregularities, the ongoing SIT investigation, media reports and temporary administrative arrangements.
"Upon learning of irregularities, Trust officials gathered initial information and requested an impartial investigation from the Uttar Pradesh government, which subsequently formed a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT)," the release said.
The trust has said the investigation process will continue while steps are being taken to strengthen administrative procedures related to donation handling and security management at the temple.
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