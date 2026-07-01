/Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT granted extension as accused confesses to multi-crore real estate laundering

As far as the latest development of the high-profile Ram Mandir donation scam is concerned, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been allowed to extend their investigations for the next 15 days. According to reliable sources, the ambit of investigation is widening very fast indeed. With this additional time span, the investigators can look into the new financial records, transaction trails, and changing role-plays of the individuals in question.
As per the court's formal permission, the police officers interrogated the accused for two hours in the jail where the accused is presently lodged. Sources confirm that the accused have confessed formally to the entire conspiracy of the multi-crore theft, disclosing all the facts of the process.
While being interrogated, the name of Trustee Anil Mishra cropped up again. According to the sources, the accused disclosed that Mishra has an important role to play in the counting of the donation cash.
The breakthrough came after a rapid string of law enforcement activities. The first complaint was filed last Thursday, resulting in the arrest and detention of Champat Rai's loyal aide Tinnu Yadav, along with Counting In-charge Subhash Srivastava and counting staff members Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Yadav, Ramashankar Mishra, Karunesh, and Avaneesh Shukla on Friday. Since a sizeable amount of money was recovered from the accused Avinash Mishra, he was made to undergo the most prolonged interrogation session on Tuesday.
The interrogations have unearthed that there is an extensive collusive relationship between the temple staff and banking officials. According to sources, Tinnu Yadav had one set of keys to the main counting room, while the other set was in possession of certain bank officials. Working as a team, this conspiracy easily bypassed all security measures and stole huge amounts of money, which were later distributed among themselves as bribes.
The accused have described an elaborate scheme through which they successfully circumvented the surveillance system of the temple:
'The human shield' strategy: Given their thorough awareness of all the blind spots in the CCTV network, the syndicate functioned in an extremely professional manner. While one member physically collected the cash, the rest of the members formed a tight circle of bodies around him, thus shielding the line of sight of the cameras.
Intermediate place of hiding: The money collected during the theft was first hidden inside the restrooms located in the facility. Once there was a possibility to get the money out, it was taken outside of the complex.
No security checks: The accused, being well entrenched in the inner circle of high-ranking members of the Trust, skipped all security checks and body searches at the exit points of the facility.
Upon interrogation regarding the presence of the control room for the temple's surveillance system, the accused admitted that those people monitoring it live considered this process to be just a formality. Knowing about such negligence on the part of the staff, the accused stole large sums of money without any fear of being caught.
Regarding the utilisation of the stolen funds, the accused confessed to laundering the multi-crore proceeds directly into real estate, heavily investing in land and residential properties. Sources close to the investigation note that none of the syndicate members anticipated the entire operation would be dismantled so rapidly by law enforcement.
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