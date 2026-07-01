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Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT granted extension as accused confesses to multi-crore real estate laundering

The Ayodhya SIT gets a 15-day extension in the Ram Mandir donation theft case as jailed suspects confess to multi-crore real estate laundering.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: SIT granted extension as accused confesses to multi-crore real estate laundering
Image Credit: Priests perform dhwajarohan at the Surya Temple located within the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. (IANS)

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