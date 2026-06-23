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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft: What the SIT report says and what happens next | DNA

Ram Mandir donation theft: What the SIT report says and what happens next | DNA

Ram Mandir donation theft SIT report: Decoding the SIT report on donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: what it found, who it named, and what the Home Ministry decides next.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: What the SIT report says and what happens next | DNA
Image Credit: ANI. Aayodhya Ram Mandir.

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