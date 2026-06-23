/Ram Mandir donation theft: What the SIT report says and what happens next | DNA

The report also explains how the theft was allowed to go on. According to sources, there was no videography when offerings were moved from the donation box to the counting center. Some staff members whose duty was elsewhere stayed back at the counting site. CCTV recordings near several donation boxes were found missing, which suggests evidence was destroyed. The receipts given to donors also had many flaws. The trust took no action even after it received complaints. As a result, a small theft slowly grew into a large one. The SIT found the overall system to be very weak.