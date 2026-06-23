/Ram Mandir donation theft: What the SIT report says and what happens next | DNA

Ram Mandir donation theft SIT report: A Special Investigation Team probing the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has submitted its initial report to the Uttar Pradesh government. Let us decode what the report found, who it names, and what the next steps are.
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The three members of the SIT handed the report to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad. The state government set up the SIT on June 13 after serious allegations that money offered by devotees was being stolen. The team spent six days in Ayodhya examining the charges. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked devotees for 15 days to complete the inquiry. The SIT handed over its preliminary report in just 10 days.
The full report has not been made public. The findings, the people under suspicion, and the conclusions are not yet officially known. But according to sources, the report raises questions about everything from the temple's systems to the role of the trust.
Sources say the report found the allegations of donation theft to be true. It also mentions the theft of jewellery given as anonymous offerings. This means even the secret donations of devotees were not safe. The report names more than 20 people as suspects. Among them are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Tinnu Yadav. The SIT recorded statements from 113 people. Several of these statements contradict one another.
The report also explains how the theft was allowed to go on. According to sources, there was no videography when offerings were moved from the donation box to the counting center. Some staff members whose duty was elsewhere stayed back at the counting site. CCTV recordings near several donation boxes were found missing, which suggests evidence was destroyed. The receipts given to donors also had many flaws. The trust took no action even after it received complaints. As a result, a small theft slowly grew into a large one. The SIT found the overall system to be very weak.
The inquiry grew as it went on. When the SIT was formed, the only charge was tampering with the donation amount. Soon, the theft of gold and silver jewellery was added. Old allegations of a scam in the purchase of land for the temple also resurfaced. During its six days of work, the SIT asked those involved more than 5,000 questions. It has now sought more time and a larger team for a detailed probe.
Sources say the SIT also examined how the counting staff were selected and their links with trust officials. It has recommended that cases be filed against some employees. So far, no one in the case has been given a clean chit. Everyone named in the allegations remains under the scanner.
The SIT's investigation will continue even after this report. According to sources, the findings so far will be sent to the Union Home Ministry. The reason is that the Ram Mandir trust was set up by the Home Ministry on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Home Ministry will now decide what action to take on the trust. It will also decide which members are removed and which are kept.
After the reports of theft, the temple administration has tightened security. Entry to the counting room is now allowed only in special garments with no pockets. Mobiles, purses and other personal items have been banned. Staff are checked at entry and exit. Sources say the number of CCTV cameras during cash counting has been raised from 6 to 10. A record is now kept of every employee who enters the room.
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