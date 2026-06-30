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  • /Ram Mandir donation theft: Was Rs 6 lakh disappearing every day? These numbers tell a story

Ram Mandir donation theft: Was Rs 6 lakh disappearing every day? These numbers tell a story

Daily donation deposits at the temple show a noticeable change after the dispute surfaced. The pattern in collections now differs from earlier recorded averages.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 06:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 06:25 AM IST
Ram Mandir donation theft: Was Rs 6 lakh disappearing every day? These numbers tell a story
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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