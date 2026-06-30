/Ram Mandir donation theft: Was Rs 6 lakh disappearing every day? These numbers tell a story

New Delhi: Following a dispute over cash handling, recorded donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya went up. Earlier recorded at Rs 16-18 lakh, daily collections rose to Rs 22-24 lakh. The difference raised questions about where the money was going earlier.
According to internal records, the increase works out to roughly Rs 5-6 lakh per day. The jump has been recorded without any corresponding surge in footfall that could naturally explain such a rise.
Monday continues to show higher deposits compared to other days of the week, largely because weekend collections are bundled together when banks reopen. With large crowds visiting the temple on Saturdays and Sundays, the accumulated offerings are typically deposited on Mondays.
The difference between the earlier and present averages has led to questions about how donations were being processed before the dispute. The rise in deposits has investigators to examine whether all collections were reaching the official bank account earlier.
There is no evidence of any sudden increase in pilgrim numbers that could justify the change in revenue pattern. The numbers have therefore drawn attention to possible issues in the earlier handling and transfer of cash offerings.
Sources suggest that after the dispute came to light, monitoring of donation handling has become more strict. Teams responsible for counting and depositing offerings are now working under supervision, with greater emphasis on documentation and oversight.
With tighter checks in place, the daily collection numbers now match more with expected levels based on visitor flow.
The comparison between the two periods shows a difference in deposits. The earlier average of Rs 16-18 lakh per day now stands replaced by Rs 22-24 lakh per day in recent weeks.
While officials have not publicly attributed the increase to any specific cause, the change in numbers has added fuel to the fire.
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