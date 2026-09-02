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  • /Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust expands: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav appointed as new trustees

Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust expands: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav appointed as new trustees

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has added three new trustees, including Delhi's Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust expands: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav appointed as new trustees
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust expands: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav appointed as new trustees
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