/Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust expands: Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav appointed as new trustees

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has officially inducted three new members into its governing body to strengthen administrative oversight. The newly appointed trustees include New Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, local Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.
The expansion marks a significant update to the board responsible for managing the temple's operations, ongoing management, and development projects in Ayodhya.
The newly inducted members bring a diverse mix of regional representation and administrative background to the sacred trust.
More details are awaited...
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