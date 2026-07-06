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  • /Ram Mandir trust meet: Donation theft row, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra’s resignation, key issues of the meeting

Ram Mandir trust meet: Donation theft row, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra’s resignation, key issues of the meeting

Trustees Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have already resigned, citing moral grounds over the donation controversy, acceptance of their resignation is one of the key agendas of the meeting. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Ram Mandir trust meet: Donation theft row, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra’s resignation, key issues of the meeting
Image Credit: ANI Photos

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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