/Ram Mandir trust meet: Donation theft row, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra’s resignation, key issues of the meeting

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is also scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) today, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the temple donations. The PIL, filed on June 12, also seeks an audit of the donations by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General). The case will be heard by a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjeev Shukla.