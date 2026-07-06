/Ram Mandir trust meet: Donation theft row, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra’s resignation, key issues of the meeting

A key meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust began in Ayodhya on Monday. The trustees gathered to discuss the serious allegations of financial irregularities and the reported theft of donations and offerings made by devotees at the Ram Temple.
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the President of the Trust, reached the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to chair the high-level meeting.
Earlier in the day, Nritya Gopal Das wrote a letter saying he is deeply hurt and pained by the alleged stealing of offerings from the temple. However, he made it clear that he has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and urged everyone not to politicise the issue.
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Prasad, joined the meeting through video conferencing.
According to sources, the main agenda of this urgent meeting is to discuss the resignation letters submitted by the Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra.
Both have offered to resign, taking moral responsibility for the serious allegations of misappropriation of donations.
The Trust has 14 members in total. Prominent figures include President Nritya Gopal Das, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Swami Vishwaprasannatirth, Swami Parmanand Giri, Vasudevanand Saraswati, and others like Nripendra Mishra and K. Parasaran.
Trustees Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have already resigned, citing moral grounds over the donation controversy.
Several key trustees were expected to attend today’s meeting in person, including Treasurer Govind Dev Giri, Vishwaprasannatirth, Parmanand Giri, Vasudevanand Saraswati, and Krishna Mohan. Champat Rai and Anil Mishra are also likely to be present.
Ex-officio members such as District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, Prashant Lokhande, and Nripendra Mishra were expected to attend as well. Senior member K. Parasaran was to join via video call.
The donation theft row has already sparked a sharp political row, with opposition parties demanding a thorough probe, while the BJP has accused them of hurting Hindu sentiments and playing politics with faith.
Meanwhile, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is also scheduled to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) today, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the temple donations. The PIL, filed on June 12, also seeks an audit of the donations by the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General). The case will be heard by a division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjeev Shukla.
(with ANI inputs)
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