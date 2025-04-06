Ram Navami 2025: As the nation celebrates Ram Navami on Sunday, all preparations have been made in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to ensure that devotees don’t face any problems amid celebrations. Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

The Ram Navami will be celebrated in a grand fashion in the holy town of Ayodhya, with drones being used to spray Saryu water on devotees and more than two lakh diyas lit on the occasion. The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | AI-based drones are being used for monitoring and security purposes as a large number of devotees are arriving at Ram Janmbhoomi temple. pic.twitter.com/KuFZycmoi3 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

As part of the preparations for the celebration, priority has been given to regular devotees visiting the Ram temple. Along with crowd and traffic management, authorities have also arranged ORS solutions for pilgrims amid scorching heat. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the Uttar Pradesh government has also planned to light more than two lakh diyas in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Speaking on the arrangements for the Ram Navami celebrations, IG Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar said the holy city has been divided into different zones and sectors. Heavy vehicles will be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway to ensure no inconvenience for pilgrims.

Alternative arrangements similar to those made during the Maha Kumbh are in place, he said. "Paramilitary forces, along with PAC and civil police, will be deployed for security. Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF, and water police are also on alert around the Saryu River,” the IG said, as quoted by PTI.

All special passes for the Ram Temple will be cancelled during peak hours from 9 am till noon, and priority will be given to regular pilgrims for temple visits, he said.

Lessons From Maha Kumbh Stampedes Applied In Ayodhya

Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said all preparations have been completed by the administration for the smooth visit and worship of pilgrims coming to Ayodhya for the Ram Navami festival. Preparations have been made to ensure that pilgrims do not face any problems. Lessons from innovations in crowd control during the Maha Kumbh have been applied to manage crowds and provide facilities to pilgrims, Dayal said.

Arrangements for shade and mats have been made at major sites, including the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi, to protect pilgrims from heat and sun, the Divisional Commissioner said, adding that cool drinking water will be available at all major sites. Considering the heat, ORS solutions are available with all these officials and at all temporary health centres in the fair areas.

Temporary Health Centers Set Up In Ayodhya

The health department has set up temporary primary health centers at 14 locations, with a sufficient number of doctors appointed. Additionally, 108 ambulances are available at approximately seven locations for immediate use in emergencies.

For sanitation, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, a dedicated team of sanitation workers from the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has been deployed for regular cleaning in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The Divisional Commissioner has appealed to all pilgrims visiting Ayodhya to co-operate with the arrangements made by the administration and to seek assistance from the officials present on the site in case of any issues. The administration said they expect a large number of devotees and have made arrangements accordingly.

The Ram Mandir Trust has also decided to extend the duration of darshan in view of the increasing number of devotees. Additional staff will be deployed for crowd management on the temple premises.

(With agencies Inputs)