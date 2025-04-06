Ram Navami 2025: As the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh celebrates Ram Navami, a divine moment was witnessed in the Ram Temple when a ray of sunlight fell directly on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol. This phenomenon is popularly called ‘Surya Tilak.’

In the visual shared by news agency ANI, ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminated Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. 'Surya Tilak' occurs exactly at 12 noon on Ram Navami when a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, forming a celestial tilak.

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami



'Surya Tilak' occurs exactly at 12 noon on Ram Navami when a beam of sunlight is precisely directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram Lalla, forming… pic.twitter.com/gtI3Pbe2g1 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

Just like every year, Ram Navami is being celebrated in a grand fashion in the holy town of Ayodhya, with drones being used to spray Saryu water on devotees and more than two lakh diyas lit on the occasion.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights on Ram Navami, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth. Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya. Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad.

As part of the preparations for the celebration, priority has been given to regular devotees visiting the Ram temple. Along with crowd and traffic management, authorities have also arranged ORS solutions for pilgrims amid scorching heat. On the occasion of Ram Navami, the Uttar Pradesh government has also planned to light more than two lakh diyas in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Speaking on the arrangements for the Ram Navami celebrations, IG Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar said the holy city has been divided into different zones and sectors. Heavy vehicles will be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway to ensure no inconvenience for pilgrims.

Alternative arrangements similar to those made during the Maha Kumbh are in place, he said. "Paramilitary forces, along with PAC and civil police, will be deployed for security. Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF, and water police are also on alert around the Saryu River,” the IG said, as quoted by PTI. All special passes for the Ram Temple were cancelled during peak hours from 9 am till noon, and priority was given to regular pilgrims for temple visits, he said.

(With agencies Inputs)