Ram Navami 2026 school holiday: Will schools remain closed on March 26 or 27? Check official details

Every year, festivals such as Ram Navami and Ashtami not only bring spiritual joy but also provide a welcome break for students across India. In 2026, there is some confusion regarding the exact holiday dates, especially for Ram Navami.

Here’s a guide to help students and parents understand when schools are likely to remain closed:-

Ram Navami 2026: Date and Holiday Update

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed around March 26–27, 2026. While March 26 is the religious observance date on many calendars, March 27 is widely recognised as the official holiday in several states.

In most regions, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, schools, banks, and government offices are expected to remain closed on March 27, 2026.

State-wise School Holiday Details

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Schools are likely to remain closed on March 27, 2026, as Ram Navami is officially observed as a public holiday in the state.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, Ram Navami is usually declared a public holiday. For 2026, the holiday is expected to fall around March 26 or 27, depending on the official calendar.

Other States

In many parts of North and Western India, schools and colleges generally remain closed on Ram Navami. However, the exact holiday date may vary slightly based on local government announcements.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Holiday

Apart from Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on March 31, 2026.

It is a public holiday in many states, and schools, colleges, and government offices usually remain closed on this day.

What About Ashtami Holidays?

Ashtami holidays may vary depending on the region and local traditions. In some states, schools observe a holiday for Durga Ashtami or Ram Navami Ashtami, while in others, it may not be a compulsory holiday.

Students are advised to check their school calendar or local announcements for confirmation.

Main Information at a Glance

Ram Navami 2026: March 26–27 (Holiday mostly on March 27)

School Holidays: Expected in most states, such as Delhi, UP, and others

Mahavir Jayanti: March 31, 2026 (Public holiday)

Ashtami Holiday: Depends on the region and the school calendar

Festivals such as Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti are important cultural and religious occasions in India, and they are widely observed during holidays in schools and colleges. While March 27, 2026, is expected to be the main holiday for Ram Navami, students should always confirm with their respective institutions. These festivals not only offer a break from routine but also provide an opportunity to connect with traditions and celebrations.