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NewsIndiaRam Temple construction complete, goal to achieve all compliances by April-end: Nripendra Misra
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Ram Temple construction complete, goal to achieve all compliances by April-end: Nripendra Misra

Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee for the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Nripendra Misra, on Saturday, stated that while the construction of the Ram Temple is now complete, the goal is to achieve compliance by the end of April. 

|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Ram Temple construction complete, goal to achieve all compliances by April-end: Nripendra MisraPhoto Credit: IANS

Chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee for the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Nripendra Misra, on Saturday, stated that while the construction of the Ram Temple is now complete, the goal is to achieve compliance by the end of April. 

His remarks came before a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Ayodhya, where several important decisions regarding temple operations and visitor arrangements are expected to be finalised.

Misra told reporters, "The current review focusses on whether vendor payments have been made and if all required building documents have been submitted to the trust. There are approximately 50 such issues under review. The goal is to ensure that all questions are properly answered and compliance is achieved by the end of April."

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He added, "As I mentioned earlier, the key officials and project engineers from both Larsen &amp; Toubro Limited (L&amp;T) and Tata will have their new roles and responsibilities finalised by that time (April end)."

He stated that the boundary wall of the temple is the most significant.

He said, "The most important thing now is the boundary wall whose construction was inspected in detail yesterday. Since it is directly connected to safety. So the police department also gives its opinion from time to time about what kind of improvements are needed."

Speaking about the construction of watch towers for safety purposes, Misra said, "Yesterday we inspected a watch tower. In total 25 watch towers are to be put up. So we inspected a mock watch tower yesterday and it was approved. Now the rest 25 towers will be made according to it."

He also brought in focus the work at the Ayodhya temple museum.

"We will primarily look at two things at the museum. One is the script. A committee has been made for inspection. So we will see if it (the committee) has given their approval for the script. Also, what would be the technology according to it. Today, in a way, we will finalise it, so that tender can be made," Misra said.

One of the key issues likely to be discussed in the meeting is the arrangement for darshan at the seven auxiliary temples within the complex. These include the Sapt Rishi temples located along the parikrama path, where access for devotees is expected to be opened after the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations.

The Trust is also expected to take a call on how religious ceremonies and events will be conducted going forward. Sources indicate that large-scale events may no longer be held in the temple premises, with a shift towards simpler and more traditional rituals.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies at the seven temples are likely to be organised in a restrained manner, in keeping with the spiritual sanctity.

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