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  • /Ram temple donation case: Biometric entry, facial recognition implemented for staff; Police probe recruitment racket angle

Ram temple donation case: Biometric entry, facial recognition implemented for staff; Police probe recruitment racket angle

Police have recovered substantial amounts of cash and precious items from the eight suspects arrested in the donation theft case. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Ram temple donation case: Biometric entry, facial recognition implemented for staff; Police probe recruitment racket angle
Image Credit: ANI

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