/Ram temple donation case: Biometric entry, facial recognition implemented for staff; Police probe recruitment racket angle

After the Ram Temple donation theft case, the temple administration has now implemented several security mesaures for staff including those involved in donation counting process. Following the recent theft of donation funds at the Ram Mandir, authorities have implemented stringent new security protocols for all staff and security personnel. Access to the temple complex is now strictly regulated, requiring biometric verification and facial recognition for entry, followed by thorough physical searches. Similar security screening procedures are mandatory upon exiting the premises after duty hours. Police have also widened their probe ambit as well.