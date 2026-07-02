/Ram temple donation case: Biometric entry, facial recognition implemented for staff; Police probe recruitment racket angle

After the Ram Temple donation theft case, the temple administration has now implemented several security mesaures for staff including those involved in donation counting process. Following the recent theft of donation funds at the Ram Mandir, authorities have implemented stringent new security protocols for all staff and security personnel. Access to the temple complex is now strictly regulated, requiring biometric verification and facial recognition for entry, followed by thorough physical searches. Similar security screening procedures are mandatory upon exiting the premises after duty hours. Police have also widened their probe ambit as well.
Police have recovered substantial amounts of cash and precious items from the eight suspects arrested in the donation theft case. The total seizures include over Rs 80.92 lakh and $1,121 USD, alongside gold and silver jewellery. Individual recoveries reported include:
* Manish Yadav: Rs 2 lakh
* Karunesh: Rs 18.07 lakh
* Lavkush: Rs 14.25 lakh
* Anukalp: Rs 16.82 lakh
* Ramashankar: Rs 7.32 lakh
* Avinash Shukla: Rs 20.39 lakh and $1,121 USD
* Tinnu Yadav: Rs 1 lakh
Authorities are now initiating proceedings to attach the suspects' assets that exceed their known sources of income. Furthermore, police have petitioned the court for 48-hour custody of Avinash Shukla for further interrogation, with a hearing scheduled before the special judge (Prevention of Corruption).
The investigation has widened to include allegations of a recruitment racket within the temple establishment. During interrogation, the accused Avinash Shukla reportedly implicated a member of the temple trust, suggesting that approximately 125 employees were hired in exchange for bribes. Police are currently investigating these claims, noting that several recruits lack formal appointment letters or service contracts. Investigators are now scrutinising the bank accounts and financial records of those hired to track any illegal money flow.
The investigation has also expanded to examine the assets of the implicated trust member to determine if their wealth increased disproportionately during their tenure. Additionally, two suspects currently in judicial custody—Anukalp Mishra and Lav Kush Mishra—are under investigation for their alleged roles in facilitating these appointments; both are reportedly relatives of the trust member in question.
A social media video from August 2025 has surfaced showing Amit Shukla, brother of accused Avinash Shukla, holding bundles of cash. Police have included this video in their probe to verify the source of the funds and determine any link to the ongoing case.
Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Bar Association has launched a protest against the temple trust. President Kalka Prasad Mishra announced that a delegation of lawyers will approach the Ram Janmabhoomi police station to demand an FIR against trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Dr. Anil Mishra, and Temple Construction In-charge Gopal Rao. The association has warned that if the FIR is not registered, it will pursue legal action through the courts, alleging the officials' complicity in the theft process.
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