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  • /Ram temple donation row: 200 silver bricks, Ram idol worth crores and more - How receipts played a key role in scam?

Ram temple donation row: 200 silver bricks, Ram idol worth crores and more - How receipts played a key role in scam?

The SIT team handed over a preliminary report to state home secretary Sanjay Prasad and is understood to have pointed out procedural lapses at multiple levels. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Ram temple donation row: 200 silver bricks, Ram idol worth crores and more - How receipts played a key role in scam?
Image Credit: ANI/X-Rajeev Rai

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