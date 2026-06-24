/Ram temple donation row: 200 silver bricks, Ram idol worth crores and more - How receipts played a key role in scam?

"We didn't receive a receipt at the time; he said they would first check and decide where and how to use it, and then inform us. We never seriously questioned whether it would go to the temple or elsewhere. However, after watching the news we began to worry—had our silver ended up in the wrong place? That is why we appealed for a receipt and information on where the silver was utilised...If the silver wasn't used for the temple, it is deeply distressing; if a donation intended for the temple is diverted elsewhere, it affects future donors," said Manwani.