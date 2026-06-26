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Ram temple donation row: Five richest temples in India and their annual earnings

Ram temple donation row: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is India's richest temple by annual income. The temple earns around Rs 4,774–5,394 crore every year from hundi donations, laddu prasadam sales, accommodation, hair auctions, and interest income.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Saurav Suman
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Ram temple donation row: Five richest temples in India and their annual earnings

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Zee Media Bureau

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