/Ram temple donation row: Five richest temples in India and their annual earnings

Ram temple donation row: The Ram Temple donation controversy took a major turn on June 26, 2026, after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested all eight people named in the FIR for allegedly misusing donations made by devotees at the Ayodhya temple. Amid the ongoing investigation, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resigned, taking moral responsibility, while Trustee Anil Mishra also stepped down. The case has raised serious questions about how donations worth billions of rupees are collected, managed, and protected at some of India's richest temples.