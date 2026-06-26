/Ram temple donation row: Five richest temples in India and their annual earnings

Ram temple donation row: The Ram Temple donation controversy took a major turn on June 26, 2026, after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested all eight people named in the FIR for allegedly misusing donations made by devotees at the Ayodhya temple. Amid the ongoing investigation, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resigned, taking moral responsibility, while Trustee Anil Mishra also stepped down. The case has raised serious questions about how donations worth billions of rupees are collected, managed, and protected at some of India's richest temples.
1. Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Temple (Andhra Pradesh)
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is India's richest temple by annual income. The temple earns around Rs 4,774–5,394 crore every year from hundi donations, laddu prasadam sales, accommodation, hair auctions, and interest income. It also receives hundreds of crores through online and offline donations, making it the country's largest religious trust by revenue.
Estimated annual earnings: Rs 4,774–5,394 crore
2. Padmanabhaswamy Temple (Kerala)
Located in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmanabhaswamy Temple is regarded as one of the wealthiest temples in the world because of the treasures stored inside its underground vaults. While its annual income is estimated at around Rs 650–700 crore, the temple is better known for its vast collection of gold, diamonds, precious stones, and antiques discovered during the 2011 vault inspection.
Estimated annual earnings: Rs 650–700 crore
3. Shirdi Sai Baba Temple (Maharashtra)
The Shirdi Sai Baba Temple attracts millions of devotees every year. Donations, offerings, and trust-managed services helped the shrine generate more than Rs 400 crore in annual income during 2022–23, recovering strongly after the pandemic. It remains one of India's highest-earning religious institutions.
Estimated annual earnings: Around Rs 400 crore
4. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (Jammu)
Managed by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the temple reported revenue of around Rs 683 crore in FY 2023–24. Income comes from donations, interest earned on deposits, accommodation, catering services, souvenir sales, and other facilities provided to pilgrims visiting the shrine.
Estimated annual earnings: Rs 683 crore
5. Guruvayur Devaswom (Kerala)
Dedicated to Lord Krishna, Guruvayur Temple generates around Rs 400 crore every year through donations and temple-related activities. The temple trust also manages fixed deposits worth over Rs 2,000 crore and owns hundreds of acres of land, making it one of India's financially strongest temple institutions.
Estimated annual earnings: Around Rs 400 crore
Why is this important?
The Ram Temple donation controversy has once again highlighted the enormous amount of money managed by India's biggest temples. With several shrines handling hundreds or even thousands of crores every year, financial transparency, regular audits, and strong oversight have become increasingly important to ensure that devotees' donations are managed safely and responsibly.
The annual earnings mentioned in this article are based on publicly available reports and estimates. Zee News has not independently verified these figures.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.