/Ram Temple donation row: SIT report reveals theft on 70 occasions in 10 days

* The SIT investigation identified significant lapses in the management and handling of cash during its transit to the counting room for offerings and donations.

* The SIT also examined internal audit reports as part of its investigation.

* The audit reports for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 revealed several procedural deficiencies.

* Discrepancies were discovered between the recorded number of hundis (donation notes) and the official documentation.

* Furthermore, the investigation found that there was inadequate CCTV coverage in the affected areas.