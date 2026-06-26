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  • /Ram Temple donation row: SIT report reveals theft on 70 occasions in 10 days

Ram Temple donation row: SIT report reveals theft on 70 occasions in 10 days

 According to the SIT report, investigators thoroughly examined CCTV footage recorded between April 27, 2026, and June 5, 2026. The review of this footage uncovered a total of 70 separate incidents of theft or embezzlement.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Ram Temple donation row: SIT report reveals theft on 70 occasions in 10 days
Image Credit: ANI

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