/Ram Temple donation row: SIT report reveals theft on 70 occasions in 10 days

In an explosive disclosure, the report submitted by the Special Investigation Team has revealed theft on 70 occasions in just 10 days of the CCTV footage. Following the first FIR filed in the case regarding the theft of offerings, major updates have emerged from the leaked SIT report. According to the SIT report, investigators thoroughly examined CCTV footage recorded between April 27, 2026, and June 5, 2026. The review of this footage uncovered a total of 70 separate incidents of theft or embezzlement.
The police have already arrested 8 accused in the case and will be presenting them in a court today. A heavy police force has been deployed to maintain order. Nine persons have been named as primary suspects in the case, along with several unidentified individuals. The named accused are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinu, and Ashutosh Tiwari.
* The SIT investigation identified significant lapses in the management and handling of cash during its transit to the counting room for offerings and donations.
* The SIT also examined internal audit reports as part of its investigation.
* The audit reports for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 revealed several procedural deficiencies.
* Discrepancies were discovered between the recorded number of hundis (donation notes) and the official documentation.
* Furthermore, the investigation found that there was inadequate CCTV coverage in the affected areas.
Following the strict recommendations made in the SIT (Special Investigation Team) report, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra have resigned from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.
The Ayodhya Police have taken the alleged accused in the Ram Janambhoomi Temple embezzlement case Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinu Yadav, into custody. The arrest follows after the Police registered an FIR at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station over alleged large-scale financial misappropriation involving donation funds at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
According to the police, an FIR was registered on June 25. The complaint was lodged by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The FIR alleges a criminal conspiracy involving several employees engaged in the counting and management of offerings at the temple site. The complaint accuses the individuals of systemic theft, embezzlement, and planned misappropriation of funds donated by devotees.
This action followed allegations by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to these claims, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 14 to probe the alleged scam, acting on a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
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