/Ram Temple donation theft case: SIT finalises report; Counting process overhauled

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked by the Uttar Pradesh government with probing donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has finalized its report. While the investigation concluded that the siphoning of funds was limited to lower-level staff, the report identifies significant administrative and supervisory failures. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed its status report before the Supreme Court in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. The status report was submitted in a sealed cover before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.
The inquiry, which went beyond the initial theft allegations to assess the entire donation management ecosystem, found that standard operating procedures in the counting rooms were frequently ignored and that unqualified personnel were tasked with sensitive operations. These systemic weaknesses directly facilitated the embezzlement.
The Supreme Court is expected to be updated on these findings today, July 20. The SIT’s report is likely to propose several safeguards, including:
* Enhanced Surveillance: Strengthening CCTV coverage with high-resolution cameras and increased storage capacity.
* Access Control: Implementing mandatory frisking for anyone entering or leaving donation areas and requiring designated staff to wear specific uniforms.
* Professionalisation: Barring the use of outsourced, random labour for counting donations and replacing them with vetted, professional staff who have no conflicts of interest.
* Strict Oversight: Clearly defining accountability for those responsible for monitoring the donation process.
In a parallel development, police conducted late-night raids on Saturday at the properties of the primary accused in the donation theft case, Ramshankar Yadav (alias Tinnu) and his nephew, Manish Yadav. During these raids, authorities recovered a luxury car and an expensive motorcycle purchased with embezzled funds.
Following the conclusion of their 39-hour police remand, both individuals were returned to district jail on Sunday night.
* Admission of Guilt: During interrogation, Tinnu confessed to long-standing irregularities in the donation counting process, admitting he used the stolen money to acquire vehicles and invest in land. His nephew, Manish, claimed he was acting under Tinnu’s instructions.
* Corporate Scrutiny: The police have summoned the full records of ‘Saundarya Construction and Supplier’, a firm registered in the name of Tinnu’s wife, Poonam Devi. The firm, which handles significant annual contracts with the Public Works Department, is now under investigation to determine if it was used to launder embezzled funds. Authorities are currently coordinating with GST officials to audit the firm's bank accounts, turnover, and tax returns.
* Reorganisation of Counting Operations: In the wake of the scandal, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has overhauled its donation counting process. Counting is now conducted in two daily shifts—from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM—with groups of 10-12 personnel.
The Trust has appointed Shobhnath Mishra as the new counting in-charge, replacing the former head, Subhash Srivastava, who is currently in jail. To ensure rigorous oversight, the Trust has appointed security in-charge Captain K.K. Tiwari as the senior supervisor, supported by a team of ex-servicemen and representatives to monitor the process.
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