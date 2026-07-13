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Ram temple donation theft case: Syndicate Bank link surfaces; trust changes counting rules and control room team

Syndicate Bank link emerges in the Ram temple donation theft case. The trust changes donation counting rules, reshuffles the control room team and investigators expand the property probe linked to the alleged theft.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
Ram temple donation theft case: Syndicate Bank link surfaces; trust changes counting rules and control room team
Image Credit: IANS. A view of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex.

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