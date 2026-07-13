/Ram temple donation theft case: Syndicate Bank link surfaces; trust changes counting rules and control room team

A Syndicate Bank connection has surfaced in the Ram temple donation theft case. During the ongoing investigation, questions have been raised about the appointment of a temple employee who earlier faced allegations while working at the bank. Meanwhile, the temple trust has changed donation counting rules, introduced weekly holidays for staff and restructured the control room. Authorities are also examining properties linked to the case.
Changes have been made to the donation counting process at the Ram temple. Under the new arrangement, employees involved in counting donations will get a weekly holiday.
As part of the revised rules, donation counting will not take place on Sundays. The new system has already come into effect. No donation counting was carried out on Sunday, July 12.
Sources familiar with the matter said the decision will help employees get proper rest. It will also help them follow the new counting guidelines more effectively.
A fresh development has emerged during the examination of documents related to the donation theft case.
According to information reviewed by investigators, Subhash had earlier worked at Syndicate Bank. During his time there, allegations of financial irregularities were made against him. However, he later received a court order for reinstatement and returned to work.
After resuming his banking career, he eventually joined the Ram temple administration.
This has raised questions about whether proper background checks were conducted before he was appointed. Investigators are now examining the recruitment process and related records.
As the investigation continues, authorities are also looking into properties allegedly linked to the accused persons.
Officials have asked police stations to gather details about land, houses and other assets that may have been purchased using money connected to the alleged theft.
The aim is to identify properties in both urban and rural areas and determine whether they were bought using illegally obtained funds.
At present, officials are conducting assessments and verification exercises. Early findings suggest that properties worth several crore rupees may have been purchased. However, investigators have not released complete details of the assets.
According to preliminary estimates, the value of the identified properties could be around Rs 5 crore.
The temple trust has also introduced changes to the operation of the control room.
After taking charge as the interim general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Krishna Mohan formed a new control room team. Krishna Kumar Tiwari and Krishna Kumar Trimurti were assigned to the unit. Both have already started work.
Several other staff members have also been connected to the control room system. These include Ashish Agnihotri from the temple dining facility, Pradyumna from the pilgrimage administration, Pawan Kumar from the engineering department, Sandeep from the PFC office and Shobhnath Mishra, who currently supervises donation counting.
Somesh, who was posted at the pilgrim facilitation centre, has also been given additional responsibilities. Reports related to his new assignment have been submitted to the concerned department.
Officials said the newly appointed team members will report to Krishna Kumar Tiwari and Krishna Kumar Trimurti. Based on the information received, records and entries will be prepared. Security officials have also been informed about the new arrangement.
The Ram temple donation theft case relates to allegations that money and valuables offered by devotees were illegally taken by people involved in handling and counting temple donations. The matter came to light after concerns were raised about possible irregularities in the management of offerings received at the temple.
After the allegations surfaced, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team to examine the case. During the probe, eight individuals were arrested. Investigators relied on CCTV footage and other evidence while looking into claims that donation money was removed before it was officially recorded.
The exact amount involved remains a matter of debate. Political leaders have claimed that the missing funds could run into several crores of rupees, with some estimates placing the figure much higher. However, investigators have stated that the accused allegedly admitted to stealing around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore over a period of time.
During searches linked to the investigation, officials also recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash. The money was reportedly found at locations connected to the accused individuals.
The investigation is continuing as authorities examine financial records, property transactions and other documents connected to the case.
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