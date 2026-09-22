Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ram Temple donation theft: 1,000 kg white metal, 86 valuables, 105 cash thefts – what SIT found during probe

Ram Temple donation theft: 1,000 kg white metal, 86 valuables, 105 cash thefts – what SIT found during probe

The SIT's final-stage findings in the case include 105 CCTV-recorded instances of suspected cash removal or concealment, eight accused and statements from 173 witnesses.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Ram Temple donation theft: 1,000 kg white metal, 86 valuables, 105 cash thefts – what SIT found during probe

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: India begin Women’s Kabaddi title defence with 42-21 win over Bangladesh
2
3
4
5