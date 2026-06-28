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  • /Ram Temple donation theft row: Jewellery, documents recovered from accused Tinnu Yadav's house

Ram Temple donation theft row: Jewellery, documents recovered from accused Tinnu Yadav's house

The eight accused include Tinnu Yadav, are associated with the temple management. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Ram Temple donation theft row: Jewellery, documents recovered from accused Tinnu Yadav's house
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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