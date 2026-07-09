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Ram temple donation theft: SIT set for final Ayodhya visit; More arrests imminent as probe widens

The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of eight individuals, including prime accused Avinash Shukla, is now entering its critical closing stage. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 10:30 PM IST
Ram temple donation theft: SIT set for final Ayodhya visit; More arrests imminent as probe widens
Image Credit: IANS

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