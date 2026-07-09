/Ram temple donation theft: SIT set for final Ayodhya visit; More arrests imminent as probe widens

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple is set to make a final, decisive visit to Ayodhya this week before submitting its conclusive report to the Uttar Pradesh government by July 15. The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of eight individuals, including prime accused Avinash Shukla, is now entering its critical closing stage. Sources indicate that this final field visit is intended to reconcile evidence gathered during the custodial interrogations of the accused and to verify fresh leads that have surfaced in recent days.