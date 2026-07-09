/Ram temple donation theft: SIT set for final Ayodhya visit; More arrests imminent as probe widens

The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple is set to make a final, decisive visit to Ayodhya this week before submitting its conclusive report to the Uttar Pradesh government by July 15. The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of eight individuals, including prime accused Avinash Shukla, is now entering its critical closing stage. Sources indicate that this final field visit is intended to reconcile evidence gathered during the custodial interrogations of the accused and to verify fresh leads that have surfaced in recent days.
While the SIT has already established the prima facie involvement of several staff members in nearly 70 instances of pilferage, investigators are now widening the net beyond the counting-room personnel. The probe is currently examining:
* Trust and Bank Personnel: The role of individuals associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and bank employees tasked with overseeing the donation deposit process.
* Financial Scrutiny: Investigators are tracing the money trail to determine if the diverted funds—estimated by some reports to be in the range of Rs 2–3 crore—were laundered into real estate or other assets.
* Systemic Lapses: The SIT is scrutinising why standard operating procedures (SOPs), such as mandatory frisking and rigorous CCTV monitoring, were allegedly bypassed or ignored.
The upcoming final report is expected to do more than just identify the perpetrators; it aims to fix both operational and supervisory accountability. "The report will comprehensively document the sequence of events, identify institutional and individual lapses, map the alleged conspiracy, and recommend stringent legal and administrative actions," a source familiar with the matter stated.
As the SIT prepares its final submission, the Ayodhya Police continues to leverage custodial interrogations—recently granted for key accused Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey—to confront them with new digital and financial evidence.
Beyond criminal prosecution, the SIT is slated to suggest sweeping institutional reforms. These include recommendations to eliminate procedural loopholes in the cash-handling chain and the implementation of a more transparent, technology-backed system for counting and banking future donations. With the deadline of July 15 approaching, the administration is treating this probe as a high-priority effort to restore the integrity of the donation management system at one of the country's most prominent religious institutions.
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