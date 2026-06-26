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Ram Temple donation theft: UP CM Yogi warns opposition to not play with faith of devotees

Ram Temple donation row: Calling out the opposition, CM Yogi stated that those who had opposed the construction of the temple are now raising the issue for political gains. Meanwhile, Champat Rai resigned on Friday from the post of General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on moral grounds. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Ram Temple donation theft: UP CM Yogi warns opposition to not play with faith of devotees
Image Credit: CM Yogi alleged that those raising objections had earlier denied the existence of Lord Ram and the significance of Ayodhya. (Image Source: File Photo/IANS)

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