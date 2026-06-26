/Ram Temple donation theft: UP CM Yogi warns opposition to not play with faith of devotees

Ram Temple donation theft: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the Opposition for its stance on the alleged embezzlement case at the Ram Mandir.
CM Yogi was addressing a programme for the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 106 development projects worth over Rs 456 crore.
Furthermore, calling out the opposition, CM Yogi stated that those who had opposed the construction of the temple are now raising the issue for political gains.
As he addressed a public meeting in Deoria after the first FIR was registered based on the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) preliminary report, the Chief Minister emphasised that the UP government would adopt a policy of "zero-tolerance" against anyone attempting to hurt public faith.
Speaking on those questioning matters related to Lord Ram and Ayodhya, CM Yogi alleged that those raising objections had earlier denied the existence of Lord Ram and the significance of Ayodhya.
"One side used to say that lord Ram doesn't even exist, meaning these people wanted to deny Ayodhya itself. They kept fighting the case in court continuously, kept fielding armies of lawyers against the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, and the other side is the one that would wield sticks and fire bullets at those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' Those who would fire bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram's name are now saying that there has been tampering with faith," he said.
"They would incite riots on Ram Navami, ban Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevent the Kanwar Yatra from taking place, incite riots during Durga Puja... Remember, the Congress didn't just loot the country; they tore it apart. The records of dishonesty and corruption they established, and those very people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya? This is unacceptable, "Yogi Adityanath added.
"The government's intention is clear: everything will come before everyone. But I will appeal once again: do not test Ram devotees, stop tampering with their faith. If there are no facts or evidence, then stop the accusations and counter-accusations, and if there is evidence, then present it before the SIT. The government is proceeding with the action as per the SIT's recommendations, and while the team of senior officials is working, stop making political statements about it," he added.
... SIT की रिपोर्ट आई, तुरंत कार्रवाई प्रारंभ हो गई।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 26, 2026
सनातन आस्था के साथ जो भी खिलवाड़ करेगा, वह भुक्तभोगी होगा... pic.twitter.com/rQqi0QQBh0
Reiterating the government's stand on the probe, CM Adityanath said the truth would emerge through the probe and appealed to those making allegations to cooperate with the SIT.
"The government had stated from day one that the absolute truth would be brought to light. I reiterate: do not put the devotees of Ram to the test, do not trifle with their faith; if you have proof, present the evidence to the SIT," he said.
Speaking about Muharram and the law and order situation in the state, the Chief Minister said peace prevailed across Uttar Pradesh and warned of strict action against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony.
"Today is Muharram; there is no sign of any disturbance anywhere, and no processions involving weapons are taking place. No one can create chaos in this festive atmosphere; if anyone does, they will face consequences that will haunt seven generations. I had stated during my visit to Ayodhya on June 19th that public faith must not be trifled with," he noted.
The UP CM Yogi's statement comes after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
According to officials, the case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5), on the directions of the state government.
Those who have been named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others.
This comes following the allegations made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.
Subsequently, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member SIT to investigate the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.
Furthermore, Champat Rai reportedly resigned on Friday from the post of General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on moral grounds. Trust member Anil Mishra also tendered his resignation.
(with ANI inputs)
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