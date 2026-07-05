/Ram Temple funds embezzlement row: Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Mumbai today

Shiv Sena (UBT), led by party chief Uddhav Thackeray, will launch a statewide agitation on Sunday with a ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Mumbai’s Dadar area, alleging misappropriation of funds, donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a press conference at his residence, Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of failing to ensure accountability over donations made by devotees at the Ram Temple. He alleged that money offered by devotees had been “robbed” and demanded transparency regarding the management of temple funds.
The protest is scheduled to be held near the Hanuman Temple at Dadar Kabutarkhana, where Thackeray will personally lead party leaders and Shiv Sainiks in reciting the Ram Raksha Stotra, Hanuman Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.
Extending an open invitation to the public, Thackeray urged citizens to participate irrespective of political affiliation.
“I invite every Hindu who cannot tolerate this theft in the house of Lord Ram. This is for everyone who hasn’t abandoned Hindutva or the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. We will gather to recite the Ram Raksha Stotra, Hanuman Stotra, and Hanuman Chalisa,” he said.
The agitation comes at a politically challenging time for the Shiv Sena (UBT), which has witnessed a series of setbacks, including the defection of six Members of Parliament to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the recent exit of senior party leader and close aide Sachin Ahir.
On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reiterated the party’s plans for the protest and appealed to Ram devotees to participate in large numbers.
“Tomorrow at 4 p.m., we will announce our protest at the Hanuman Temple in Mumbai’s Dadar against the alleged loot and theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray will be present, and thousands of Ram devotees are expected to participate. We appeal to everyone who has faith in Lord Ram to join us,” Raut said.
Launching a sharp attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Raut said, “At that time, BJP and RSS leaders were sitting at home, while we were on the streets. This is our duty and right to ask questions from them (BJP and RSS) about who is behind these thefts?”
The protest aims to demand accountability over alleged irregularities in the management of donations and offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.