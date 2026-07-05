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  • /Ram Temple funds embezzlement row: Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Mumbai today

Ram Temple funds embezzlement row: Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Mumbai today

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead a statewide 'Ram Raksha' protest in Mumbai's Dadar, alleging misappropriation of donations and offerings at the Ayodhya Ram Temple and demanding transparency in temple fund management.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
Ram Temple funds embezzlement row: Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Mumbai today
Image Credit: IANS

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Ram Temple funds embezzlement row: Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold ‘Ram Raksha’ protest in Mumbai today
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