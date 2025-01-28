Ram Temple In Ayodhya Witnesses Massive Rush; Trust Issues Advisory For Pilgrims

The Ram Janmabhoomi Temple management committee in Ayodhya issued an advisory on Tuesday, requesting local devotees to postpone their visits for 15-20 days due to an "unprecedented increase" in the number of visitors. The committee highlighted that many devotees are traveling from Prayagraj to Ayodhya by train and road because of the ongoing Maha Kumbh. The 'Mukhya Snan' (main bathing ritual) for Mauni Amavasya at Kumbh in Prayagraj is scheduled for January 29, 2025. It is expected that around 10 crore devotees will take a holy dip on this day.

"In the last three days, the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has increased significantly. Due to the population and limited size of Ayodhya Dham, it has become challenging to manage darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla for such large crowds in one day, causing inconvenience to many. Adjustments are being made to prevent any untoward incidents, and devotees are having to walk longer distances," the committee stated.

The temple management has also appealed to local devotees to allow visitors from far-off places to have an easier darshan experience during this time. "We kindly request devotees from nearby areas to plan their visit to Ayodhya after 15-20 days. This will help ensure a smoother darshan experience for those traveling from distant locations," the committee added.

Respected Devotees,



Jai Shri Ram!



Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has increased security measures ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' this Wednesday. The event is expected to bring around 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in a single day. So far, more than 15 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh over the past 17 days, as per the state government.

The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. Hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government, the grand event is expected to attract a crowd of 40 to 45 crore visitors during its duration.

Starting on January 13 with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, the Mahakumbh has already seen an extraordinary turnout, with over 130 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj. As per tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati rivers—for a holy dip, which is believed to wash away sins and grant moksha (liberation).