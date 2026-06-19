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  • /Ram Temple SIT probe intensifies: CM Yogi slams Cong, SP for hypocrisy; says 'Same people fired bullets on karsevaks'

Ram Temple SIT probe intensifies: CM Yogi slams Cong, SP for hypocrisy; says 'Same people fired bullets on karsevaks'

CM Yogi urged devotees to uphold the dignity and sanctity of the temple and asked them not to be influenced by attempts to defame Ayodhya or the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Ram Temple SIT probe intensifies: CM Yogi slams Cong, SP for hypocrisy; says 'Same people fired bullets on karsevaks'
Image Credit: IANS

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