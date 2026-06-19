/Ram Temple SIT probe intensifies: CM Yogi slams Cong, SP for hypocrisy; says 'Same people fired bullets on karsevaks'

“Look at their double standards. Congress party tried to prevent the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya but is now pretending to be deeply concerned about it. They submitted affidavits in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram, used all devious means with shamelessness, and today they are pretending to be saviours of devotees. They are getting restless over Ayodhya, claiming devotees have been insulted,” CM Yogi said.