/Ram Temple SIT probe intensifies: CM Yogi slams Cong, SP for hypocrisy; says 'Same people fired bullets on karsevaks'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the alleged embezzlement at the Ram Temple will uncover the truth without any doubt. He urged devotees not to be influenced by attempts to tarnish the image of the temple and the holy city of Ayodhya.
The Chief Minister strongly criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for their “double standards” regarding Lord Ram. He highlighted their past opposition that had hindered the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and questioned the authenticity of the Hindu epic Ramayan.
CM Yogi’s assurance of a fair and impartial probe into the alleged embezzlement of ‘chadhawa’ (offerings) at the Ram Mandir comes soon after opposition parties raised strong objections over the alleged mishandling of funds by temple staff. FIRs have been registered against some suspects, with accusations that Temple Trust officials pocketed gold and jewellery offered by devotees.
Addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya’s Rudauli, CM Yogi said that those raising allegations of a scam in temple funds are the same people who had opposed the Ram Temple movement and whose governments had fired bullets at devotees and 'kar sevaks'.
“Look at their double standards. Congress party tried to prevent the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya but is now pretending to be deeply concerned about it. They submitted affidavits in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram, used all devious means with shamelessness, and today they are pretending to be saviours of devotees. They are getting restless over Ayodhya, claiming devotees have been insulted,” CM Yogi said.
Hitting out at SP’s ‘duplicity’, he said, “They claim Ram bhakts have been insulted. These are the same people who ordered firing on kar sevaks and baton-charged bhakts chanting Jai Shri Ram. Now, they are preaching others."
Speaking about the SIT investigation, the Chief Minister said that the three-member team was constituted at the request of the Ram Temple Trust and asserted that the enquiry will expose all irregularities.
“We have constituted an SIT investigation at the request of the Trust. I can assure you that the SIT inquiry will bring out the complete truth without any doubt,” the Chief Minister told the audience, while also urging them to submit ‘evidence’ to SIT if anyone has.
He also urged devotees to uphold the dignity and sanctity of the temple and asked them not to be influenced by attempts to defame Ayodhya or the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
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