/Ram temple trust gets first secretary: IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale to oversee finances

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has named IIT Bombay alumnus and senior engineer Jagdish Aphale as its first-ever secretary.
This move marks a major administrative shake-up aimed at tightening governance and financial oversight of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The appointment comes as the Trust works to shore up transparency in the wake of a controversy over alleged misappropriation of donations.
Aphale, who served as honorary project manager during the temple's construction, will now oversee the Trust's day-to-day administration. He has also been made a joint signatory for the Trust's financial transactions a step meant to bring greater accountability to how the temple's funds are handled.
Trust officials say the newly created post of secretary is part of a wider administrative overhaul to manage the temple's growing operations. Aphale's name has already been put forward for the role, and his appointment is expected to get formal sign-off at the Trust's executive committee meeting on September 2, 2026.
A Pune resident, Aphale studied engineering at IIT Bombay. Before taking up the temple project, he worked with multinational companies in India and abroad, including stints in Europe and the United States.
After the Supreme Court's verdict cleared the way for the temple's construction, he came on board as honorary project manager and has since guided the project through several key phases of building.
Beyond his engineering credentials, Aphale has long-standing ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
His hands-on experience with the temple's construction and his administrative background are said to have weighed heavily in the Trust's decision to hand him this newly created role.
The appointment is one piece of a bigger restructuring the Trust has undertaken since allegations surfaced of embezzlement of donations made at the temple.
In recent weeks, the Trust has moved to bring in a Chief Executive Officer, professional managers, and a dedicated spokesperson all part of an effort to professionalize operations and strengthen institutional governance.
Aphale will report to interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan and function as an office bearer, though he will not hold trustee status.
Alongside his administrative duties, he's expected to play a key role in tightening financial management and coordinating operations at a temple that draws millions of devotees every year.
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