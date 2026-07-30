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  • /Ram temple trust gets first secretary: IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale to oversee finances

Ram temple trust gets first secretary: IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale to oversee finances

Before taking up the temple project, he worked with multinational companies in India and abroad, including stints in Europe and the United States.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Ram temple trust gets first secretary: IIT Bombay alumnus Jagdish Aphale to oversee finances

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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