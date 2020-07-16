Ram temple trust holds meet, may again invite PM Narendra Modi for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya held a courtesy meeting at the circuit house on Thursday (July 16, 2020).

In a statement, Champat Rai General Secretary of the trust said that a formal meeting will be held on July 18 at the circuit house where the final decision of the date for the Bhumi Pujan will be taken. Also, the decision to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya will be discussed.

This meeting started at 10 am and lasted for about three hours continuously Nripendra Mishra held a meeting with the administrative officials of the district, a second meeting was organised with the trustees of Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust.

According to sources, today the trust will again talk to PM Modi and invite him to come to Ayodhya for the Bhumi Pujan.

Apart from Nripendra Mishra and Champat Rai, former DG KK Sharma, chairman of Ram Mandir Safety Advisory Committee was also present in this meeting.

Also, Nikhil Sompura, son of Chandrakant Sompura, who built the Ram temple model, was also present.

Recently, during ground preparations for the construction, pillars of black touchstone, red sandstone and broken idols of gods and goddesses were found at the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi temple site.