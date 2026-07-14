Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Ram Temple donation theft case: Trust to publish monthly income details on website

Ram Temple donation theft case: Trust to publish monthly income details on website

Ram Temple Trust will publish monthly income details on its website following a donation theft incident. Organisational changes and a new leadership team are expected on July 22.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 08:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Ram Temple donation theft case: Trust to publish monthly income details on website
Image Credit: IANS. A view of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ram Temple donation theft case: Trust to publish monthly income details on website
ram temple donation theft row2 min ago
2
Gold11 min ago
3
POJK17 min ago
4
Shilpa Rao47 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202656 min ago