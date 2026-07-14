/Ram Temple donation theft case: Trust to publish monthly income details on website

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to publish details of the Ram Temple's income on its website as part of efforts to strengthen transparency following a recent donation theft incident. The website will carry a monthly breakdown of income received from various sources, including donations and bank interest. According to sources, the move is aimed at ensuring greater public transparency in the management of temple funds.
The Trust will publish details of revenue generated through donation boxes and donation counters. Information on funds transferred to designated accounts under foreign currency regulations will also be displayed.
In addition, details of interest earned from different banks will be made available on the website. The Trust plans to update the information every month, allowing devotees and the public to access a complete record of the temple's income.
Meanwhile, organisational changes are underway within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Sources said Dr Krishna Mohan is likely to take charge as the Trust's General Secretary on July 22. He was assigned the responsibility of Interim General Secretary during the Trust's meeting held on July 6.
The Trust is expected to announce a new leadership team at its meeting scheduled for July 22. Sources indicated that Dr Krishna Mohan's appointment as General Secretary is likely to receive formal approval during the meeting.
Appointments to three other vacant positions within the Trust are also said to be in the final stages. According to sources, there is broad agreement on the proposed names, and only a formal announcement remains.
Sources further said that discussions are underway on including Yatindra Mohan Mishra, a member of the Ayodhya royal family, as a member of the Trust.
The Ram Temple donation theft case involves allegations that cash and valuables offered by devotees were stolen by people involved in handling and counting temple donations. The issue came to light after concerns were raised over possible irregularities in the management of offerings received at the temple.
Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. During the probe, eight people were arrested. Investigators examined CCTV footage and other evidence while looking into claims that donation money was removed before it was officially recorded.
So far, Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested eight people in connection with the case. An Ayodhya court has extended the judicial custody of all eight accused by another 14 days and fixed July 27 as the next date of hearing.
The case has also reached the Supreme Court, which has issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, seeking a detailed status report on the investigation.
The petitioners, including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, have sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. They have also demanded a forensic audit and a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) review of the Trust's accounts.
The exact amount under investigation remains unclear. Several political leaders have alleged that the missing donations could be worth several crores of rupees. Some estimates have suggested a much higher figure.
However, investigators have said that the accused allegedly admitted to stealing between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore over a period of time.
During searches conducted as part of the investigation, officials recovered nearly Rs 80 lakh in cash. The money was reportedly seized from locations linked to the accused.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.