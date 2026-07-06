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  • /Ram Temple Trust reaffirms all artefacts are safe, denies any missing items: Key takeaways

Ram Temple Trust reaffirms all artefacts are safe, denies any missing items: Key takeaways

Trust maintains a registered inventory of around 2,800 sacred and historical objects, including the Ramayan and Charan Paduka. 

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Ram Temple Trust reaffirms all artefacts are safe, denies any missing items: Key takeaways

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