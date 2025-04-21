Ramban Landslide: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Reviews Relief Efforts; Indian Army Joins Restoration Work

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stated that all efforts are underway to restore the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and assist residential areas in Ramban, which have been severely impacted by recent landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government function in Srinagar, Abdullah said he would personally visit Ramban today to assess the situation and lead a meeting focused on recovery efforts, as well as issue necessary directions on the spot.

"In several areas of Ramban, the situation has deteriorated," Abdullah remarked. "I have dispatched the Deputy Chief Minister and two local MLAs to evaluate the circumstances on the ground." He assured the public that immediate measures are being taken to clear the highway and provide relief to those affected by the landslides.

The Chief Minister also noted that arrangements are being made for relief assistance, with plans to utilize the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and other financial resources to ensure affected individuals receive adequate compensation for the damages they have suffered.

Addressing concerns about potential shortages of essential goods, Abdullah reassured the public that there is no need for hoarding in the Kashmir Valley. "We have directed government officials to take strict action against black marketing and unjustified price hikes," he said, adding that law enforcement will be involved in implementing these measures, including possible arrests of violators. He encouraged the public to report any instances of black marketing.

While the Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed due to adverse conditions, Abdullah mentioned that alternative routes such as the Mughal Road will be used if necessary to transport essential supplies to the Kashmir Valley.

Responding to a separate query regarding legal matters related to the Waqf Bill, Abdullah supported the Supreme Court's jurisdiction in reviewing actions taken by the Centre and other government authorities. "We have approached the Supreme Court on issues like Article 370, and it has its own jurisdiction," he explained. In response to PDP allegations of not passing a resolution in the Assembly on the Waqf issue, Abdullah said, "Our actions in the Assembly were aimed at seeking justice through legal channels."

Abdullah expressed optimism about the ongoing legal proceedings, stating that the Supreme Court's discussions have prompted the Centre to reconsider certain positions. "For now, we await the court's verdict while ensuring that self-declared Waqf properties are not interfered with," he said.

In the wake of the cloudburst and heavy rainfall, the Indian Army has launched coordinated relief and restoration operations in the Ramban area. Alongside the civil administration, the Army is working to assist affected civilians and restore connectivity along National Highway 44 (NH44).

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from the Indian Army, stationed in Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote, were swiftly mobilized to provide relief to stranded passengers affected by the cloudburst.

Multiple teams from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, Civil QRTs, and other stakeholder departments and agencies, along with volunteers from local NGOs, are actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations in Ramban.

Army personnel have extended support by distributing tea and hot meals, offering temporary shelter, and providing basic medical aid to those in need.

National highways connecting Kashmir to Ladakh, Kashmir to Jammu, and Srinagar to Gurez have been closed due to landslides and snow. Meanwhile, the administration has launched a massive rescue and relief operation in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Eight Army columns (strength 1/1/18 each) are currently on standby at key locations to assist further if needed. Additionally, JCBs and heavy equipment from civilian construction firms, including KRCL, CPPL, and DMR, have begun clearing operations along the blocked highway.