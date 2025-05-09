Ramban News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Jammu Police Issues Advisory As Region Faces Blackout

Ramban News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Pakistan once again attacked Indian cities. These included Rajouri, Samba, Poonch, Akhnoor, RS Pura, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jammu. It is being told that this attack was carried out with a drone, which was foiled by the Indian Army.

Destroyed by S-400 missile defense system.

It is reported that Pakistan carried out several major attacks. Rajouri was also included in this. Explosions were heard in many areas of Rajouri. This created an atmosphere of fear among the people in the city. Pakistan attacked India with rockets and missiles. But, however, Pakistan's attacks were destroyed by the Indian Army. India's S-400 missile defense system destroyed these missiles in the air.

India gave a befitting reply to the attacks by Pakistan

India has given a befitting reply to the attacks by Pakistan. The Indian Air Force took action from India's side. After the Pakistani attacks, Indian fighter jets took off from Jammu and shot down a Pakistani fighter jet. This attack caused a sensation in Pakistan. An emergency meeting was called in Pakistan. Seeing the growing tension between India and Pakistan, America instructed its citizens present in Pakistan to return.

Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

•Citizens urged to switch off all lights during blackout.

•Stay indoors & in safe locations.

•Avoid unnecessary vehicle movement.

•No need to panic — authorities managing situation.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Ramban of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard. Sources say at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighbouring areas, and most of them were intercepted/blocked by the Indian air defence system.

The situation still remains volatile with increased military alertness on the border and in the skies.