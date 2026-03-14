Ramdev attends inauguration of life transformation centre in Pune; CM Fadnavis extends greetings

A unique initiative aimed at promoting higher education with a focus on values and holistic development has been launched in Maharashtra. The Life Transformation Centre (LTC) was inaugurated in Boribel, Pune district, in the presence of several distinguished personalities.

The centre has been built in memory of Urmila Karad, the mother of Rahul Karad, who had envisioned the creation of such a project. The aim of the centre is to provide students with value-based education by connecting them with nature and society, while encouraging their overall development.

Several prominent figures from government, the spiritual world, defence services and sports attended the inauguration ceremony. Among the special guests were Swami Ramdev and shooting champion Ronjan Sodhi. The ceremony was chaired by Vishwanath Karad, founder and president of the MIT Institute of Pune and MIT World Peace University.

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Messages were also shared on the occasion by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Vitthoba Bharne, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command.

Chief Minister’s message

In his message, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the land of Maharashtra has long been a source of inspiration for saints, social reformers and nation-builders.

“From the spiritual legacy of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram to the transformative vision of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, Maharashtra has upheld the tradition of linking knowledge with service, ethics and social welfare,” he said.

He added that the Life Transformation Centre, which integrates agriculture and nature, physical fitness and sports, team building and leadership, patriotism and nation-building, as well as spirituality and peace, will help build confidence and discipline among students.

“The centre will nurture leadership qualities among the youth and help them become compassionate individuals. I congratulate everyone on the inauguration of this centre in Pune,” he said.

Swami Ramdev’s message

Speaking at the event, Swami Ramdev said he was happy to be part of the inauguration ceremony.

“Institutions such as MIT World Peace University not only promote academic excellence but also focus on character-building among young people, connecting them with India’s traditions and values to make them responsible citizens,” he said.

He added that educating millions of students is a great service to society.

“I come from a simple farming family, so I understand how education and self-discipline can transform lives. Every young person has immense potential. Youth should be inspired by the vision of collective development and collective success,” he said.

He also encouraged students to think beyond jobs and salaries.

“We should not limit our dreams to employment or income. We must aspire to contribute to society and the nation. Students studying here will connect with nature, learn discipline, maintain good health and develop leadership qualities,” he said.

Vision behind the centre

Explaining the purpose of the centre, Rahul Karad said its main objective is to enable students to reconnect with nature, rural life and the deep values of Indian civilisation through experiential learning.

“I believe this centre will become a laboratory for transformative experiments in education,” he said.

He added that the centre will focus on improving students’ physical, intellectual and emotional well-being while instilling in them a sense of responsibility towards society and the nation.

“At LTC, we believe integrating agriculture and nature, physical fitness and sports, leadership and team building, spirituality and knowledge, and patriotism and nation-building with mainstream education is essential to transform an individual’s life in a meaningful and socially beneficial way,” he said.

Karad also encouraged students to approach their time at the centre with openness and curiosity.

“Students coming here should keep their minds and hearts open to a journey where they can dream of a better future and work towards turning those dreams into reality,” he said.