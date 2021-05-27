Ramdev is a master of yoga but lacks gravitas of a yogi: Bihar BJP chief slams yoga guru for his allopathy remarks

PATNA: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has severely criticised Baba Ramdev for his recent tirade against the allopathic system of medicine and dubbed the famed Yoga teacher as one who had popularized the ancient discipline like "Coco-Cola" but lacked the gravitas of a Yogi.

Sanjay Jaiswal, a multiple-term MP from Pashchim Champaran and a qualified medical practitioner himself, also urged the Indian Medical Association from steering clear of the spat, saying it was tantamount to frittering away of energies.

"Ramdev is a Yoga guru. Nobody can question his mastery of Yoga. But he is certainly not a Yogi. A Yogi is one who has all his senses and faculties firmly under control", Jaiswal said in a Facebook post.