हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ramdev

Ramdev is a master of yoga but lacks gravitas of a yogi: Bihar BJP chief slams yoga guru for his allopathy remarks

Baba Ramdev has been in the eye of a storm over a recently released video clip in which he questioned the efficacy of allopathic medicines in treating the dreaded coronavirus.

Ramdev is a master of yoga but lacks gravitas of a yogi: Bihar BJP chief slams yoga guru for his allopathy remarks

PATNA: Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has severely criticised Baba Ramdev for his recent tirade against the allopathic system of medicine and dubbed the famed Yoga teacher as one who had popularized the ancient discipline like "Coco-Cola" but lacked the gravitas of a Yogi.

Sanjay Jaiswal, a multiple-term MP from Pashchim Champaran and a qualified medical practitioner himself, also urged the Indian Medical Association from steering clear of the spat, saying it was tantamount to frittering away of energies.

"Ramdev is a Yoga guru. Nobody can question his mastery of Yoga. But he is certainly not a Yogi. A Yogi is one who has all his senses and faculties firmly under control", Jaiswal said in a Facebook post.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RamdevBaba RamdevBiharBJPSanjay JaiswalIMAAllopathyUttarakhandCoronavirus
Next
Story

Cyclone Yaas: DoT sends 6 crore bulk texts in local languages to alert people

Must Watch

PT4M49S

DNA: Why western media only concerned for India?