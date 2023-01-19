Ramees TC the viral autograph collector of sportsmens, of the millennium.

Ramees TC is a huge Fan of sportsmens. He is lately going viral with his massive autograph collection. His fans are stocking his Facebook and Instagram to get hold of this passionate young sports follower.

Ramees TC is a young 30 yr old chap. He belongs to a place called Vatakara, in Calicut district, Kerala. Currently he is working as a marketing and branding in charge in a Qatar based MNC. Back home in Kerala, he is a business partner to a gym, Shadow fitness Center and he also has a football and cricket turf, kurra football academy.

His passion for sports has crossed all limits. He follows his passion madly. His loves to collect international players autographs. So far he has collected over 140 autographs and is still counting. His endless drive for sports has not just opened avenues for people to learn, practice and play sports and gain fitness, but his autograph collection has been a message to the youth that you can achieve your dreams, if you are passionate enough about it. This business has massively grown given his efforts and marketing initiatives. Shadow fitness has 4 branches now and the 5th one will also inaugurate soon. His fan following is flocking at his gym and his sports turfs for a glimpse of his massive autograph collections and his drive for the same is energising his clients towards fitness, sports and in pursuing your own passion in life. This unless list of autograph collection includes RONALDO Nozario- Brazil, Kaka - Brazil, Beckam - England,

John terry - England,

Iker Casillas - Spain,

Luis Figo - Portugal,

Roberto Carlos - Brazil,

Julio ceasor - Brazil

Xavi hernandez - Spain

James Rodriguez - Colombia

Keylor Navas - Costarica

Bastian shweinstenger- Germany

Mascherano - Argentina

Hernan CRESPO - Argentina

Diego forlan - Uruguay

Batistuta- Argentina

Rivaldo - Brazil

Thomas muller - Germany

ALPHONSO Davis - Canada

Daley blind - Netherlands

Rafinha - Brazil

Benjamin Pavard- France

Jamal musiala- Germany

Serge gnabry - Germany.

Ramees has become a great inspiration for the youth today. His passion is not normal and this is his forte. His clients and customers are loving his collections of autographs and praising his continuity on the same.

