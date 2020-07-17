Ramjanmbhoomi Trust meeting at Ayodhya on July 18 to decide Bhoomi Poojan date for Ram temple

New Delhi: Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold its meeting at Circuit House in Ayodhya on Saturday (July 18) at 3 pm. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Mahant Nrityagopas Das.

As many as 12 members will remain present in Ayodhya while three others will participate through video conferencing. Nripendra Mishra, president of the Ram Mandir Building Committee, will remain present.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai will give information about ongoing preparations related to the construction of the Ram temple. Engineers engaged in the construction work will also give a presentation.

The trust meeting is likely to decide the date of Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple. The decision will also be taken regarding the Bhoomi Pujan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Ministry officials along with UP government's representative Avnish Awasthi will also remain present in the meeting.

Among those who will participate in the meeting are Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer; Anil Mishra, member; Vimlendra Mohan Mishra, member; Dhirendra Das, member; Mahant of Pejawar Math; and Anuj Jha, District Magistrate of Ayodhya.

Jagatguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand ji, Yugapurusha Swami Parmanand and K Parasharan will connect through video conferencing.