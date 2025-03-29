Rana Sanga ‘Traitor’ Remark Sparks Uproar In Rajya Sabha; Suman Refuses To Apologize

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar on Friday as members from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress condemned Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's controversial remarks on Rajput king Rana Sanga. The rare political consensus led to heated protests within the House.

The controversy stems from Suman’s statement labeling Rana Sanga a ‘traitor’ for allegedly inviting Mughal emperor Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi in the 16th century. His remarks have triggered widespread outrage. Even leaders from the opposition INDIA alliance have distanced themselves from his comments.

Despite mounting pressure, Suman has remained defiant, categorically refusing to offer an apology. "I will not apologise in this life, I do not know about the next life," Suman said on Thursday, a day after his residence was allegedly attacked by members of the Karni Sena.

Earlier today, during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad raised the issue, denouncing Suman’s statement and emphasising Rana Sanga’s historical significance.

"I condemn the remarks made against Rana Sanga. Hindustan will not tolerate insult to legendary leaders like Shivaji and Rana Sanga," Prasad stated.

Rana Sanga, the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528, is revered in Indian history for his resistance against foreign invasions.