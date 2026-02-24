Ranchi air ambulance crash: The only son, a burned hotel, and a ₹7.5 lakh loan; Why the crash is a collective tragedy | EXPLAINED

The wreckage of the air ambulance that crashed into the dense forests of Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district tells a story that goes beyond a technical failure. Beneath the twisted metal lie seven lost lives and shattered families whose existence was built on sacrificed land and growing debt.

A father's sacrifice: Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta

Among those killed was Dr. Vikas Kumar Gupta, a dedicated medical officer at Ranchi Sadar Hospital. His journey to the medical field involved a struggle against poverty. His father, Bajrangi Prasad, a humble resident of Aurangabad, Bihar, remembers the tough fight to fund his son's MBBS studies in Cuttack, Odisha.

"I sold every inch of my land," Prasad said with tears in his eyes. "People warned me not to take on so much debt, questioning how I would ever repay it. I told them my son would become a doctor and pay it off." Today, the debt remains, but the son is gone, leaving behind a grieving father and a seven-year-old grandson.

The hotelier's final gamble: Debt for life

The patient on board, Sanjay Kumar, was a small-scale hotel owner from Chandwa. His tragedy began a week earlier when a short circuit caused a fire in his hotel, leading to severe burn injuries. After exhausting their savings at a private hospital in Ranchi, his family reached out to relatives and moneylenders to finance a last-ditch effort: a transfer to a specialised facility in Delhi.

The cost of hope : The air ambulance charter cost between ₹7.5 and ₹8 lakh.

: The air ambulance charter cost between ₹7.5 and ₹8 lakh. The source : Sanjay’s brother, Ajay, an employee with the Haryana government, revealed they borrowed the entire amount from relatives and lenders who charged interest.

: Sanjay’s brother, Ajay, an employee with the Haryana government, revealed they borrowed the entire amount from relatives and lenders who charged interest. The loss: "We thought if we saved his life, we would work our whole lives to pay it back," Ajay said. Sanjay died alongside his wife and a relative in the crash.

A young dream extinguished: Dhruv Kumar

The manifest also included 17-year-old Dhruv Kumar, a student from Simdega who dreamed of becoming a mobile engineer. When his uncle, Sanjay, was injured, Dhruv put his own plans on hold to help care for him. He insisted on going to Delhi with his uncle, a decision that cost the only son of his parents his life.

The fatal flight: 23 minutes of terror

Technical reports and ATC logs outline the chilling timeline of the aircraft’s last moments:

7:11 PM : The aircraft took off from Ranchi Airport.

: The aircraft took off from Ranchi Airport. The Weather : High-velocity winds and nearly zero visibility made navigation difficult almost immediately.

: High-velocity winds and nearly zero visibility made navigation difficult almost immediately. 7:34 PM : Contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) was lost as the pilot reportedly tried to alter the route to avoid the storm.

: Contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) was lost as the pilot reportedly tried to alter the route to avoid the storm. The Impact: The plane crashed in the remote Karamtod area of the Simaria forest.

Rescue operations in treacherous terrain

The crash site was located nearly four kilometers deep in a dense, hard-to-reach forest. Teams from the District Police and the SSB 35th Battalion had to walk through the wilderness to reach the wreckage.

In a display of commitment, rescuers carried the bodies of the seven victims on their shoulders through the four-kilometer forest stretch to reach the nearest road, where ambulances waited to transport them for post-mortem examinations.

