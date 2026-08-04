/Jharkhand paper leak protests: How Gen-Z students built a 'Jantar Mantar' in Ranchi over JPSC & JSSC 'exam corruption'

In the wake of national youth activism waves, an unorganised and Gen-Z-led agitation among Ranchi-based students has emerged as one of the biggest political challenges facing the Jharkhand government. Demanding a CBI investigation into the allegations of leakage of question papers and OMR sheets in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and JSSC examinations, thousands of students have turned the state capital into an open protest site resembling Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
Functioning without any official political backing or corporate sponsorships, the protest movement has succeeded in its first big institutional gain through the resignation of JPSC Chairman L. Khiangte on 22 July 2026.
The genesis of this campaign took place on 5 July 2026 following the announcement of the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services preliminary examination. Discovering the systematic anomalies in the answer key and the score distribution patterns of the test-takers, the students circumvented conventional organizational structures to mobilize through digital platforms:
Evidence generation: Screenshots of OMR sheets, anomalies in the score patterns, and leakages were systematically documented across multiple Telegram channels and WhatsApp forums.
Amplified social media campaigns: Organised digital movements using hashtags like #JusticeForJharkhandStudents and #Cancel14thJPSC went viral at a national level on X (formerly known as Twitter).
National spotlight: The social media movement caught the eye of political outfits that target the youth audience, namely the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The leaders of this outfit held virtual town hall discussions with the representatives of students to boost the movement at a national level.
In spite of pouring rain accompanied by lightning storms in the capital city, thousands of student aspirants, among whom a good number are women, occupy public spaces and street corners in Ranchi with the use of rain-proof plastic sheets and mobile torchlights.
The focal point of the ground-level agitation is the student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, a double graduate with a B.Ed. degree, who has been doing a hunger strike inspired by the civil activist Sonam Wangchuk:
"We study 12 hours a day for years to clear these competitive exams, while paper leak syndicates compromise our futures in under 12 minutes. The entire recruitment system requires a root-and-branch audit," Mahto declared from the protest site.
The short-form videos being posted on Instagram Reels from the protest point have gathered students from all 24 districts of Jharkhand, like Dhanbad, Palamau, Hazaribagh, and Giridih.
With the rising popularity and support among public personalities, the enforcement agencies have geared up for action. At dawn on Monday, CID in association with the Jharkhand Police conducted raids at over 15 places connected to the examination printing press, coaching centers, and syndicates.
Even after the chairman of the JPSC resigned, the protesting student groups have remained in Ranchi and have vowed to stay in the demonstration till a formal CBI inquiry order is made by the state government.
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