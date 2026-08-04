Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Jharkhand paper leak protests: How Gen-Z students built a 'Jantar Mantar' in Ranchi over JPSC & JSSC 'exam corruption'

Jharkhand paper leak protests: How Gen-Z students built a 'Jantar Mantar' in Ranchi over JPSC & JSSC 'exam corruption'

Gen-Z students build a 'Jantar Mantar' in Ranchi over JPSC & JSSC paper leaks. Read how viral social media protests forced the JPSC chief's resignation.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Jharkhand paper leak protests: How Gen-Z students built a 'Jantar Mantar' in Ranchi over JPSC & JSSC 'exam corruption'
Image Credit: Jharkhand paper leak protests. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jharkhand paper leak protests: How Gen-Z students built a 'Jantar Mantar' in Ranchi over JPSC & JSSC 'exam corruption'
2
3
4
5