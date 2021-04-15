Random COVID-19 testing of people coming to Noida from Delhi amid surge in cases

New Delhi: Random COVID-19 test will be conducted for people coming from Delhi to Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Thursday (April 15).

The decision has been taken in view of the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the NCR.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said that the tests will be conducted at Delhi-Noida border points.

Regarding the vaccine, DM said that the demand is large, but the vaccine is in`sufficient quantity

The DM said that the demand for vaccine has increased amid the fear of rising cases but added that the administration has sufficient doses for the time being.

The district administration has also announced to shut all the swimming pools in the district in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

As per reports, all the gyms in the district have also been directed to shut in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Health Department has also reportedly reserved 50% of beds in private hospitals for the local people and guidelines have also been issued to all hospitals in this regard. It has been done as several patients had to recently face a problem due to a shortage of beds.

