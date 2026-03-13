'Rani bana ke rakhenge aapko': Kid's emotional promise to mother leaves internet teary-eyed | WATCH

A touching moment between a young boy and his mother has melted hearts on social media, leaving thousands of viewers emotional. In the video online, the child is seen comforting his mother and promising that he will take care of her when he grows up. The heartfelt assurance has resonated deeply with internet users.

The short clip captures the boy speaking affectionately to his mother while expressing his love for her. In the video, he promises that he will grow up to support her and ensure she never faces hardship.

In the viral clip, the boy is seen talking candidly to his mother about how carefully they must spend money in their daily lives. He explains that even when they buy something as small as a snack worth Rs. 10, they later wonder whether it would have been better to spend that money on essentials such as sugar or salt.

With sincerity in his voice, the young boy tells her that when he grows up, he will take care of her. “Hum bada honge na, toh aapko rani bana ke rakhenge,” he promises that he will treat her like a queen when he grows older.

The emotional exchange appears to take place during a casual conversation at home. The boy’s mother is moved by his words.

Netizens' reaction to young boy's promise

Since being shared online, the video has quickly gained traction on social media, attracting views, likes, and comments.

Some viewers praised the boy for his maturity and kindness at such a young age.

"Poverty and the family's financial situation make children mature quickly as well. As a result, children too begin to feel the pain of the family members," a comment under the video read.

"May God bless the child," another individual said.

