'Rank bata rahe ho ya mobile number: Twitter has a field day as CBSE declares Class 12 results

CBSE Class 12 results 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday declared the result of Class 12 board examinations. The overall pass percentage in 2019 has jumped by 0.31 per cent as compared to the last year and stands at 83.4 per cent. The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 98.2 per cent, Chennai region with 92.93 per cent and New Delhi with 91.87 per cent.

CBSE 12th Result 2019: Full list of toppers of Class 12 board exam

Hansika Shukla from Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar's SD Public School have emerged as the joint toppers with a score of 499 out of 500. Yet again, girls have done better than boys by a whopping 9 per cent. "88.70 per cent of girls and 79.4 per cent boys passed the examination. Out of 18 top performers in the country, 11 are the girls," said Anita Karwal, Chairperson of CBSE."

The CBSE said that institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalaya emerged with the highest number of passing students in the country with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya with a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent. A total of 12,87,359 students appeared for Class 12 board examination, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke to toppers of the class 12 CBSE examination and congratulated them on their success. He also advised those who have not cleared the exams to not get demotivated and work harder for next attempts. "I have spoken to the toppers and congratulated them on their success. I congratulate all students who have cleared the exam and those who could not make it, they should not get demotivated and work harder for next attempts," he said.