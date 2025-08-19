Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Shoot In Leh Disrupted After Mass Food Poisoning Affects Crew

The team of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film faced an unexpected disruption during its ongoing shoot in Ladakh, with over 100 crew members hospitalized following suspected food poisoning. Reports confirm that the affected crew belonged to the unit shooting the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar.

Crew members reportedly fell ill late at night after consuming meals, experiencing severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches. The affected individuals were rushed to SNM Hospital in Leh, where doctors confirmed it as a case of mass food poisoning. An eyewitness said, “The film unit personnel were busy shooting for the upcoming film when several of them suddenly started experiencing severe stomach pain, vomiting, and headache, and panic gripped the film shooting set.”

The Medical Superintendent of SNM Hospital said, “It was a confirmed case of food poisoning, but all patients are in stable condition. Most have been discharged after receiving treatment, with only a few kept under observation.”

The sudden influx of patients created a panic-like situation in the hospital's emergency ward. Additional staff were quickly mobilized to manage the crisis, and police were called to control the crowd. Some patients were referred to other medical centers after being stabilized. “We effectively managed the rush of patients. Police also stepped in to control the crowded emergency ward and prevent chaos,” a senior doctor said.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and started an investigation. A police officer said, “We have collected food samples from the shooting location for detailed analysis to determine the cause of the food poisoning. Around 600 people had meals at the location before the incident, but only around 120 complained of pains.”

Dhurandhar

Lead actor Ranveer Singh has been in Ladakh for the past few weeks for the outdoor shoot of the film, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety standards at large-scale filming locations, particularly in sensitive regions like Leh. Authorities are awaiting laboratory reports to determine accountability and identify the specific food or water source responsible for the poisoning.