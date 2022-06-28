NewsIndia
PP MADHAVAN

'Raped with promise of job and marriage', Dalit woman's BIG CHARGE on Sonia Gandhi's aide

Allegations of rape have been levelled against Congress President Sonia Gandhi's personal assistant PP Madhavan. The complaint was lodged at Delhi's Uttam Nagar police station on Saturday, according to various media reports. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 12:08 AM IST
  • A 26-year-old Dalit woman has filed a rape complaint against Sonia Gandhi's assistant.
  • In her complaint, the woman claimed that she used to work in the Congress office in Delhi.
  • The complainant told the police that she was raped with the promise of a job and marriage.

Trending Photos

'Raped with promise of job and marriage', Dalit woman's BIG CHARGE on Sonia Gandhi's aide

Amid the row over the National Herald case, allegations of rape have been levelled against Congress President Sonia Gandhi's personal assistant PP Madhavan. The complaint was lodged at Delhi's Uttam Nagar police station on Saturday, according to various media reports. However, the veracity of those reports has not been verified by Zee News.

According to police sources, a 26-year-old Dalit woman has filed a rape complaint against Sonia Gandhi's assistant. In her complaint, the woman claimed that she used to work in the Congress office in Delhi. Her husband died in 2020. The complainant told the police that she was raped with the promise of a job and marriage. She also alleged that the accused threatened that the consequences would not be good if the incident is brought to light.

She further alleged, "He took me to an isolated location near the Uttam Nagar metro station and forced me inside his car. In February 2022, he took me to a flat in Sundar Nagar and forced me without my consent,"

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsh Vardhan said, "A complaint of rape and criminal engagement has been lodged at Uttam Nagar police station. We're looking into it." 

However, the DCP did not take the name of any political leader while giving the name of the person against whom the allegations are being made. Delhi Police sources claimed in the media that allegations of rape have been made against Sonia Gandhi's 71-year-old assistant Madhavan.

PP MadhavanSonia Gandhirape chargesUttam Nagar police stationDelhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath