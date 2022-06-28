Amid the row over the National Herald case, allegations of rape have been levelled against Congress President Sonia Gandhi's personal assistant PP Madhavan. The complaint was lodged at Delhi's Uttam Nagar police station on Saturday, according to various media reports. However, the veracity of those reports has not been verified by Zee News.

According to police sources, a 26-year-old Dalit woman has filed a rape complaint against Sonia Gandhi's assistant. In her complaint, the woman claimed that she used to work in the Congress office in Delhi. Her husband died in 2020. The complainant told the police that she was raped with the promise of a job and marriage. She also alleged that the accused threatened that the consequences would not be good if the incident is brought to light.

She further alleged, "He took me to an isolated location near the Uttam Nagar metro station and forced me inside his car. In February 2022, he took me to a flat in Sundar Nagar and forced me without my consent,"

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsh Vardhan said, "A complaint of rape and criminal engagement has been lodged at Uttam Nagar police station. We're looking into it."

However, the DCP did not take the name of any political leader while giving the name of the person against whom the allegations are being made. Delhi Police sources claimed in the media that allegations of rape have been made against Sonia Gandhi's 71-year-old assistant Madhavan.