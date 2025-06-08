An auto driver has come under fire after a woman accused him of overcharging her and allegedly attempting to manipulate the situation by weaponizing language. What seemed to have begun as an argument over the fare of the ride had escalated and turned into a language dispute. The driver brought up the Kannada language during the argument, seemingly to divert attention and intimidate the passenger.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the woman, who booked the ride on Rapido, is speaking in Hindi, and the driver is speaking in Kannada. As heard in the video, the woman had booked an auto ride on Rapido that was originally priced at Rs. 296. However, the driver allegedly demanded Rs. 390, leading to a heated argument between the two.

The woman recorded a video, called out to the passing by auto rickshaw and said, "Bhaiya, come here, I am getting scared of him (the Rapido auto driver)."

Meanwhile, the auto driver in the video is heard speaking in Kannada and pointing a finger at the woman. She then turns to English and tries to explain that while she understands Kannada, she cannot speak the language.

The woman had immediately contacted Rapido’s helpline to report the issue and later filed an official complaint with the police.

The video of the confrontation between the woman and the auto driver has gone viral on social media. The comments under the video that was shared by multiple users show the different opinions. While some have supported the woman, others have also marched behind the auto driver and defended his demand to speak Kannada.

(Inputs from Prashobh Devanahalli)