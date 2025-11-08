Advertisement
BENGALURU

'Rapido Captain Tried To Grab My Legs': Bengaluru Woman’s Video Sparks Outrage- Watch

Bengaluru Police booked a Rapido rider for allegedly harassing a woman passenger. The viral incident sparked outrage, prompting an FIR and investigation with CCTV and digital evidence under review.

|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Rapido Captain Tried To Grab My Legs': Bengaluru Woman’s Video Sparks Outrage- WatchImage: Social Media/ Instagram

The heartbreaking incident that unfolded in Bengaluru over women’s safety in app-based transport services. The incident sparked outrage over women's safety after a Rapido bike taxi rider was booked by Wilson Garden Police for allegedly harassing a woman passenger on Thursday afternoon.

In her social media on Instagram, she wrote: “Trigger warning: Harassment – Today, 06.11.2025, in Bengaluru, I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding… I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,’ but he didn’t stop. I couldn’t ask him to halt because I was new to the area and didn’t know where I was.”

 

A post shared by @s4dhnaa

 

The post goes viral, triggering widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger passenger safety measures.

According to media reports, the Bengaluru City Police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. Officials are examining CCTV footage and digital evidence and have requested further details from the complainant to support the probe.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

