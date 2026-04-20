Rapido ride turned horror experience: Woman shares driver's inappropriate messages; company apologises

A social media post by women named Anushka, has sparked attention after she shared her traumatic experience with a Rapido driver who reached out her on WhatsApp after completing a ride.

The incident has raised a safety concerns over user privacy and rider act. In her post on Instagram, Anushka said the rider contacted her on WhatsApp after dropping her off at her destination and engaged in what she described as an unusual conversation.

Along with the post, she shared the small clip.

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The clip began with the caption, “Rapido bike book kar leti hoon, kya hi ho jaayega (I’ll just book a Rapido bike, what could possibly go wrong),” followed by, “Ho gaya (Well, this happened).”

To support her claim, she shared a screenshot of the conversation.

In the messages, the driver wrote, “Pehchaana nahi? Abhi toh drop karke aaya hoon (Didn’t recognise me? I just dropped you).” When Anushka asked if he was the Rapido rider, he confirmed and complimented her appearance, stating she looked “cute” and “traditional mein achchi lag rahi thi (you looked nice in traditional clothes).” He also asked her age, whether she lived alone, and suggested meeting her at 4 pm the next day.

Anushka's post instantly went viral om social media, triggering reactions from users, many of whom questioned how the rider had access to her phone number.

Rapido issues response on her post itself

After her post went viral, Rapido issued a public apology, describing the driver's conduct “unethical” and “completely unacceptable.”

The ride-hailing app responded in the comment section itself

The company also asked user to share their registered mobile number and ride ID via direct message so that the matter can be investigated on priority and strict action can be taken.

The incident has raised issue of security and data privacy of the people who uses this ride-hailing services. Several users emphasised that no one's personal contact information should be misused after the ride is completed.