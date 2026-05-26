Rare Albino Hog Deer spotted in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park | WATCH

In a rare and heartening sighting, an Albino hog deer was spotted roaming in the dense grasslands of Kaziranga National Park in Assam. State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on his X handle, describing the moment as extraordinary and a powerful testament to the state’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts.

The video posted by the Chief Minister captures the strikingly white deer, its coat glowing against the green and brown undergrowth of the park. Albino animals lack melanin, resulting in their distinctive pale appearance, pinkish eyes, and heightened vulnerability to predators due to reduced camouflage.

Hog deer, a species native to the Indian subcontinent, are typically brown with spotted coats. An albino specimen is exceptionally uncommon, making this sighting a significant event for wildlife enthusiasts and biologists alike.

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Not every day does one witness something this rare



The sighting of an albino hog deer in @kaziranga_ stands as a symbol of the richness of our wildlife. It highlights our resolve to conserve and ensure that even the rarest species continue to thrive in the forests of Assam. pic.twitter.com/8jUDk1yScb — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2026

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Assam, is globally renowned for its successful conservation of the greater one-horned rhinoceros.

It is also home to a diverse array of species, including Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, wild water buffalo, and various deer species. The park’s unique floodplain ecosystem, shaped by the Brahmaputra River, provides ideal habitat for these animals.

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The sighting of the albino hog deer underscores the effectiveness of anti-poaching measures, habitat protection, and community involvement in conservation programs led by the Assam Forest Department and supported by the state government.

Assam CM in his post said, “Not every day does one witness something this rare. The sighting of an albino hog deer in Kaziranga stands as a symbol of the richness of our wildlife. It highlights our resolve to conserve and ensure that even the rarest species continue to thrive in the forests of Assam.”

This event comes amid Assam’s broader push to strengthen eco-tourism and wildlife protection. Kaziranga has consistently recorded high numbers of rhinos and other species during annual censuses, thanks to stringent monitoring and modern technology like drones and camera traps. However, challenges such as habitat encroachment, human-wildlife conflict, and occasional poaching remain. The government has ramped up efforts to address these through community engagement and stricter enforcement.

The sighting has sparked widespread excitement on social media, with users describing the deer as “magical” and “straight out of a fairytale.” It serves as a timely reminder of Assam’s natural heritage and the importance of preserving it for future generations.

