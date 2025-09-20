Is It A Meteor Or Something Else? Panic Spreads As Mysterious 'Bolide' Blasts Above Delhi NCR | VIDEO

The National Capital Region (NCR) sky glowed with a beautiful and rare celestial spectacle on Friday evening with a spectacular meteor blazing through the sky, leaving a light trail and a surge of excitement among city residents. The event was said to have been witnessed from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and even from Aligarh.

A Stunning Bolide Incident

Videos recording the fiery spectacle soon went viral on social media websites, with the meteor disintegrating in mid-air into fragments of smaller glowing masses. The spectacle was commonly referred to by witnesses as a "shooting star explosion" and one of the brightest shooting stars ever observed.

Meteor spotted blazing across the sky in

Noida/Greater Noida at 1:22 AM today! #Meteor #GreaterNoida pic.twitter.com/qrs41JFQS5 — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) September 20, 2025

Astronomy specialists classified the event as a bolide, a meteor that burns up and breaks apart as a result of extremely heavy friction and heat when it enters the Earth's atmosphere. Meteors occur frequently, but an appearance of such brilliance and visibility across a high-population area is extremely rare. Specialists said that no harm was anticipated as the majority of the mass of the meteor would have been destroyed instantly before hitting the ground.

Astonished Locals Describe Roar

Locals throughout Delhi NCR reported that the intense flash was brief, perhaps only a few seconds in duration, but intense enough to overpower the city's ambient light. Some witnesses also reported hearing a gentle rumbling noise subsequent to the flash, though this has not officially been confirmed by authorities.

No impact sites have been documented, although many sky observers described the visual as a once-in-a-lifetime astronomical spectacle. The American Meteor Society had earlier mentioned that September is a busy time for showers of meteor activity, although an isolated, bright occurrence like this is rare outside of a major shower.

