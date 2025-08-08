Rare Move? SC Recalls Order To Remove Allahabad HC Justice Prashant Kumar From Hearing Criminal Cases

In an unusual move, the Supreme Court on Friday reportedly recalled its order that was passed on August 4, which had observed that Allahabad High Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar should be removed from the Criminal Roster until his retirement.

ANI reported that the top court has deleted two paragraphs from its August 4 order directing the Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC to remove Justice Prashant Kumar from the Criminal Roster. This order meant that the High Court judge would not be handling criminal matters, for his observation that criminal proceedings can be undertaken as an alternative in money recovery disputes.

According to a report by Live Law, a bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan passed the order while taking exception to an order passed by Justice Prashant Kumar of the HC by which a criminal complaint was refused to be quashed because a civil remedy for recovery of money was not effective.