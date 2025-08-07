Rare Narrow-Banded Rain Snake Found In Mizoram Highlights India’s Hidden Biodiversity



In a significant boost to India’s wildlife conservation and biodiversity research, scientists have discovered a new species of non-venomous snake in the forests of Mizoram. Named the narrow-banded rain snake (Smithophis leptofasciatus), the species belongs to the Smithophis genus and was previously misidentified as Smithophis bicolor.

The discovery was made by researchers from Mizoram University in collaboration with conservation group Help Earth. DNA analysis and physical traits confirmed it to be a genetically distinct species. The name leptofasciatus from Greek and Latin roots refers to the snake’s slim cream-yellow bands over a glossy black body. Locally, it's known as "Ruahrul".

The snake was found in the cool, rainy hill forests of eastern Mizoram, near slow-moving mountain streams at elevations of 900–1,200 meters. The species is nocturnal and prefers monsoon conditions, making it elusive and difficult to study.

During their research, scientists observed a gravid female in captivity laying six eggs, providing rare insight into the reproductive cycle of the species. Despite its appearance, the snake is completely harmless to humans.

This marks the third known species of Smithophis discovered in Mizoram, following Smithophis atemporalis and Smithophis mizoramensis. The finding reinforces the state’s reputation as a biodiversity hotspot, especially for under-documented species like snakes.

Researchers warn that while the discovery is exciting, the fragile forest ecosystems where the snake was found are under constant threat from deforestation and development. They urge the government and public to take conservation efforts more seriously.