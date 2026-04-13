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NewsIndiaRare ‘Purna Swaroop’ sighting at Amarnath cave; Check darshan dates for Baba Barfani
AMARNATH YATRA

Rare ‘Purna Swaroop’ sighting at Amarnath cave; Check darshan dates for Baba Barfani

Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Lord Ganesh appear to be formed in full size, indicating that devotees undertaking the Yatra this year may be able to have darshan of Baba Barfani for an extended period.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Rare ‘Purna Swaroop’ sighting at Amarnath cave; Check darshan dates for Baba BarfaniImage: Zee

The first glimpse of the naturally formed ice Shivling inside the holy Amarnath cave for the 2026 pilgrimage season has surfaced. Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, and Lord Ganesh appear to be formed in full size, indicating that devotees undertaking the Yatra this year may be able to have darshan of Baba Barfani for an extended period.

The simultaneous formation of all three figures is considered rare. This naturally formed ice structure of Lord Shiva is seen as a divine blessing. Pilgrims regard this “Purna Swaroop” (complete form) as an auspicious sign for the upcoming Yatra. 

This year’s Amarnath Yatra is set to commence on July 3. Ahead of this, the first image of Baba Barfani has emerged. Some devotees of Lord Shiva claim to have had the first darshan inside the holy cave during the second week of April, and the photograph is said to have been shared by them. The image shows Baba Barfani along with Mata Parvati and Lord Ganesh in a complete form, which devotees believe is a positive sign for a successful pilgrimage in 2026.

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The Yatra will begin on July 3 and continue until August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The announcement was made by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who also serves as Chairman of the Amarnath Shrine Board. The Pratham Puja (inaugural ritual) is scheduled for June 29, on Jyeshtha Purnima, the full moon day of the month of Jyeshtha.

Registration for the Yatra, both online and offline, will begin on April 15 across 554 designated bank branches, including J&K Bank and Punjab National Bank.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said, “The Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 28, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This year, the pilgrimage will span 57 days. The Pratham Puja is scheduled to be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, falling on June 29. Registration will begin on April 15 across 554 designated bank branches.”

There has been no official confirmation of any visit to the cave by the Amarnath Shrine Board or security agencies so far. However, a group of devotees from Punjab reportedly reached the cave earlier and captured these photographs. The group is said to visit the cave every year ahead of the formal start of the pilgrimage.

Preparations for the Yatra are already underway. Work to clear snow along the pilgrimage routes has begun. Efforts are being made on both the Baltal and Chandanwari routes to make the tracks safe and accessible before the Yatra begins.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, said, “The Amarnath Yatra is one of the most significant pilgrimages, and over the past three years, footfall has been very encouraging. Preparations begin well in advance—we started in March, and from April onwards, we review every department in detail. Snow clearance is underway on both routes, and we are closely monitoring track readiness, transport, and communication systems. We are hopeful of a large turnout this year and are committed to ensuring a smooth and convenient journey for all pilgrims.”

While preparations are in full swing, security remains a top priority. Multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, BSF, SDRF, and NDRF, are working in coordination. Advanced technology and surveillance systems are being deployed to ensure comprehensive security for pilgrims throughout the Yatra.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

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